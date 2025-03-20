Doktorander i reglerteknik
Lunds universitet, Lunds universitet, LTH / Högskolejobb / Lund Visa alla högskolejobb i Lund
2025-03-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, Lunds universitet, LTH i Lund
Lunds universitet grundades 1666 och rankas återkommande som ett av världens främsta lärosäten. Här finns omkring 47 000 studenter och mer än 8 800 medarbetare i Lund, Helsingborg och Malmö. Vi förenas i vår strävan att förstå, förklara och förbättra vår värld och människors villkor.
Lunds universitet välkomnar sökande med olika bakgrund och erfarenheter. Jämställdhet, lika villkor och mångfald är grundläggande principer för alla delar av vår verksamhet.
Subject description
We are hiring up to two doctoral students to work within the area of modelling, optimization and control for large-scale and complex systems.
Both students will work to extend control theory and machine learning to address the challenges posed by the growing size and complexity of engineered, societal-scale systems within, for example, energy, transportation, communication as well as sociotechnical systems.
The students will work in one of the following two projects:
1) "Scalable Optimization for Learning in Control" funded by ELLIIT, a strategic research area for IT and mobile communication.
Description: Large-scale engineering applications put new demands on control theory, as most existing methods for analysis, design and verification do not scale well with increasing complexity. Furthermore, new powerful algorithms for machine learning are increasingly being used for control engineering purposes, further adding to the complexity of analysis and verification. To counteract this, there is a strong demand for scalable algorithms and corresponding information interfaces. The purpose of the proposed project is to address the complexity challenges by developing and exploiting new algorithms suitable for distributed implementation.
2) ''Robustness of societal-scale network systems'' funded by WASP, the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program.
Description: Distributed control designs strive to achieve globally optimal objectives based on agents' local control decisions. When networks grow large, each agent's share of total resources (measurement, actuation, communication) may become very small, sometimes resulting in the overall system becoming fragile or exhibiting non-intuitive and suboptimal behaviors. Examples can be found in traffic and electric power systems. Analogous phenomena occur in social and socio-technical systems, where algorithmic or personal decisions can lead to, for example, affective polarization or filter bubbles. This interdisciplinary project will model the systems-theoretical mechanisms causing fragilities in societal-scale networks, and study how network structures and algorithms can be designed to improve their robustness. Depending on the student's interests, applications can be either engineered or social networks.
Work duties
The PhD position consists of three main aspects:
research project, including authoring papers and traveling to conferences, seminars etc.,
postgraduate courses, given locally, nationally and internationally (90 ECTS credits), and
teaching (no more than 20%), including lab supervision and exam responsibilities. This part may also include departmental services, such as working with equality and diversity, arranging events etc.
Admission requirements
A person meets the general admission requirements for third-cycle courses and study programmes if the applicant:
has been awarded a second-cycle qualification, or
has satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second cycle, or
has acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
A person meets the specific admission requirements for third cycle studies in automatic control if the applicant has:
knowledge corresponding to course FRT010 Automatic Control, Basic Course and a second cycle specialisation of relevance to the subject, and
an MSc in engineering or corresponding qualification
Additional requirements:
Very good oral and written proficiency in English.
Good language-analytical ability.
Curiosity about research and teaching in general, and motivation for the particular research project.
Creativity with good ability for cooperation and networking.
Terms of employment
Only those admitted to third cycle studies may be appointed to a doctoral studentship. Third cycle studies at LTH consist of full-time studies for 4 years. A doctoral studentship is a fixed-term employment of a maximum of 5 years (including 20% departmental duties). Doctoral studentships are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance (1993:100), chapter 5, 1-7 §§.
We intend to offer employment to 2 PhD students. A doctoral student will receive a competitive monthly salary of 35 400 SEK with yearly raise.
Those applicants who will be called for interview, might be asked to perform a small test to demonstrate basic competence.
How to apply
Applications shall be written in English and include a cover letter stating the reasons why you are interested in the position and in what way the research project corresponds to your interests and educational background. The application must also contain a CV, degree certificate or equivalent, and other documents you wish to be considered (grade transcripts, contact information for your references, letters of recommendation, etc.).https://lu.varbi.com/en/what:job/jobID:801430/type:job/where:4/apply:1
Welcome to apply!
LTH - Lunds Tekniska Högskola - är den tekniska fakulteten vid Lunds universitet. På LTH utbildar vi människor, bygger kunskap för framtiden och arbetar hårt för att utveckla samhället. Vi skapar utrymme för briljant forskning och inspirerar till kreativ utveckling av teknik, arkitektur och design. Här läser närmare 10 000 studenter. Varje år publicerar våra forskare - varav många verkar inom världsledande profilområden - omkring 100 avhandlingar och 2 000 vetenskapliga rön. En rad forskningsresultat och studentarbeten förädlas till innovationer. Tillsammans utforskar och skapar vi - till nytta för världen.
Vi undanber oss alla kontakter från annonsförsäljare, rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag på grund av statliga upphandlingsregler. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2025/589". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, Lunds universitet, LTH Kontakt
Emma Tegling emma.tegling@control.lth.se Jobbnummer
9235874