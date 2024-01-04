Dogwalker needed
Tassevärld is a mid-size dogwalking company with groups in several locations in central Stockholm.
We are looking for new back up walkers to start as soon as possible. Selection process is ongoing throughout the month of January.
We are looking for people who are satisfied with a part time job (we do not have full time employment) and can stay with us for a long time.
We would like you to meet the following requirements:
• You need to love dogs.
• You need to have good physical condition since our work requires a lot of walking.
• Reliability is very important for us because it is difficult to find substitution so generally you need to be able to be there every day.
• English or Swedish knowledge is needed, but both is the best.
• You need to be independent, able to handle stress well and have good problem-solving skills: walkers go alone with their dogs so you need to be able to solve all kinds of situations by yourself and not feel stressed about it.
• It is an advantage if you have experience in dogwalking and you need to have a personnummer. Så ansöker du
