Documentation Specialist
2023-07-17
Comatec department of Technical Communication is looking for a Documentation Specialist for project document control and content creation.
As your first task you will take control of the document traffic between the customer and Comatec Engineering in a large railway-related project run by Comatec's customers in Sweden and Finland. In a later phase of the project, you are also expected to produce new content into user, maintenance and installation instructions as required by the progress of engineering.
After completion of this project, Comatec is willing to offer you a permanent position in our team of Technical Communication. Besides the typical content creation tasks of technical writing and graphic design, you will also contribute to the upkeep and planning of the documentation processes and tools development.
Obviously, we trust you are familiar with networking with specialists from different fields as well as searching information to back up your efforts. This position can be located in any Comatec office in Sweden (Gothenburg) or Finland. Remote work is also possible.
We appreciate you having
•
Swedish as your mother tongue
• previous experience in the delivery of technical documents and document control
• previous experience in technical communication and modular content creation
• a degree in communications, languages or a technical field
• experience of industrial production and products is an asset
We trust you are an organized worker systematically progressing to reach the set goals. You get along well with customers and can deal with deadlines. You feel good to be part of a team but also able to work independently. Excellent knowledge of the English language is a must and other language skills a big benefit.
At Comatec, we apply the hybrid working model: You can do the job remotely or at the office. However, this role sometimes requires visiting customers at their production sites.
We offer you an interesting task in various and challenging documentation projects with one of the leading international companies in the field. We truly invest in the development and competence of our employees. At Comatec, the constantly growing and developing company, you will interact with top professionals and have an opportunity for your personal professional growth. Join us now!
Send your application with your salary request by August 11, 2023 through Comatec's recruitment system.
For more information about the job, please contact: Mr. Kimmo Forsman, Engineering Manager, Technical Communication, tel.+358 50 590 4586, email: kimmo.forsman@comatec.fi
, or Mr. Anders Rohdin, Managing Director, Comatec Sweden; tel. +46 73 353 4264, anders.rohdin@comatecgroup.se
Comatec Group employs nearly 600 skilled professionals over twenty locations in Finland, Poland, Estonia, Romania and Sweden. We provide engineering design, expert and project management services for the technology industry. We have a vision for future growth and internationalization, and so we constantly seek new experts, especially in mechanical, electrical and automation design and in project management services.
If you are an ambitious professional, who is eager to learn and take responsibility as well as dedicated to contributing to company development, we are waiting to hear from you. Together we will grow, develop and make a difference.
