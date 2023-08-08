Document Controller
2023-08-08
At Hexicon, we are all about innovative energy tech for a sustainable future. To reach our bright envision for the world, and the company, we need excellent people who share our goals. Right now, we are looking for a document controller to help us handle and ensure the smooth running of all the documentation operations within our company. Are you that person
WHOM WE WISH FOR
The person we are looking for is structured and has a lot of initiative and innovative thinking. We want someone who thrives by guiding others and by working towards common goals. It's great if you are used to a high-paced work environment and have good time-management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense of quality, friendliness, and a motivation for improvement.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
Hexicon operates in a field that is on the threshold to commercialization and it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of this growing market. In addition to a challenging new job position with lots of freedom, we offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere -and great perks! Such as a generous health care allowance and five extra vacation days above the Swedish requirement.
Hexicon is also an equal-opportunity employer. We are an increasing diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who inspires and motivates each other in driving Hexicon towards its goals. We always strive to become more diversified, so everyone is welcome to apply!
THE ROLE
As our document controller, you will be working in a small dynamic team and report to the Head of PMO. You will be working cross-functionally between all the departments and support the project managers with document management for our international projects. Besides the day-to-day documentation handling, you will support the Head of PMO in setting up the structure for our new PMO department.
To be successful in the role as our document controller, you should be up to date with document management processes and have a detail-oriented mindset. You should also have an extensive understanding of document management, be able to support where necessary, and not be afraid to discipline our team with the correct handling of documentation.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES ARE
• Handling submitted documents by filing and reviewing our project documents
• Establishing and implementing new procedures
• Disciplining and supporting the team in processing documentation
• Assisting/or running the team in setting up a new document management system
• Controlling the flow of incoming and outgoing documentation
• Creating templates and setting-up document structures
• Assisting in the creation of a new document library
• Retrieving files for colleagues and customers when needed
• Reporting errors or developments in our documentation
• Maintaining the security of confidential documents
YOU'LL NEED TO HAVE
• A bachelor's degree in business administration or similar education
• 5 years of work experience with a minimum of 2-3 years as a document controller
• Knowledge of SharePoint / OneDrive
• Excellent understanding of Microsoft Office programs
• Detail-focused and document-organizing abilities
• Familiarity with document control handling procedure
• Ability to proactively manage processes and databases
• A time-oriented approach to handling queries and tasks
• Fluency in English (excellency in writing)
IT'S NICE IF YOU HAVE
• Extensive experience with document management systems
• Prior experience with the implementation of new processes and systems
• Extensive experience with SharePoint / OneDrive
• Fluency in Swedish
• Been working in the energy sector before
GENERAL INFO
Type of employment: Full-time employment with 6 months probationary period
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Salary: TBD
ABOUT HEXICON
Hexicon is both an early project developer in floating wind energy for new global markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider of a patented floating wind design - the TwinWindTM. We believe that floating wind can be quickly deployed at scale to support the electrification of society at large. This envision is what motivates our work. To achieve our goals we need collaboration, coexistence, and innovation for our development, and teamwork. That is why we value different experiences and backgrounds. Together, we create a modern workplace based on freedom, responsibility, and diversity.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hexicon AB (org.nr 556795-9894), https://www.hexicongroup.com
Hexicon Kontakt
Syco van de Laar syco.vandelaar@hexicongroup.com Jobbnummer
8012033