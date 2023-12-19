Doctoral Student in Resource Recovery - Biotechnology
Högskolan i Borås / Högskolejobb / Borås Visa alla högskolejobb i Borås
2023-12-19
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Borås i Borås
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
At the Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business, we conduct research and education in business administration, industrial engineering and management, resource recovery, and building technology, as well as within the textile field: design, management, and technology.
The Faculty's departments are the Department of Business Administration and Textile Management, the Department of Engineering, the Department of Resource Recovery and Building Technology, the Department of Textile Technology, and the Department of Design. There is also a department for the Textiles Labs. The Swedish School of Textiles and the Centre for Sustainable Society Development are other important parts of the Faculty. The Faculty is also the home to two doctoral education programmes: Resource Recovery and Textiles and Fashion.
About the research project
The doctoral student will be part of the research group Biotechnology and the employment involves studies on the bioleaching of biochar from sludge. This project is carried out in collaboration with other Resource Recovery research groups.
Job description
Own doctoral education within the abovementioned research project. In addition to doctoral studies, teaching in the relevant field or other departmental duties constitute up to 20% of full-time. The total length of time for the doctoral studies is then extended to a corresponding degree.
The position will be placed at the Department of Resource Recovery and Building Technology and the immediate supervisor will be Head of Department Kamran Rousta.
Read about life as a doctoral student at the University of Borås.
Qualifications
Employment takes place under the condition that the applicant fulfills the requirements and is accepted as a doctoral student. Admission takes place via the Research Education Committee for Resource Recovery.
To be admitted to the doctoral programme inResource Recovery, the student must have a Master's degree with sufficient connection to the doctoral subject of Resource Recovery and a Bachelor's degree in biotechnology, environmental science, chemical engineering, microbiology, or a related field. Applicants must be able to communicate fluently in speaking and writing in English.
The position requires someone with good collaboration and initiative-taking qualities, an ability to work independently and in a structured way, as well as the ability to prioritise among work tasks.
Additional merits
• Expertise in a range of biotechnology techniques, such as microbial culture and molecular biology.
• Expertise in analytical techniques such as spectroscopy (example, atomic emission), chromatography (HPLC), conductometry, and elemental analysis.
• Some knowledge of chemical reactions and interactions in metal bioleaching, including oxidation-reduction reactions, solubility equilibria and the role of acids and bases.
About the employment
Type of employment: Doctoral studentship employment is conducted in accordance with the regulations outlined in Chapter 5 of the Higher Education Ordinance. The first employment period covers one year and is normally renewed by one year at a time.
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: 1 February 2024 at the earliest.
Position location: Borås, Sweden
Registration number: PA2023/227
Contact
For further information about the position, please contact Head of Department Kamran Rousta by phone at +46 (0)33-435 46 44. The trade union representative is Matilda Johansson, Saco-S. Trade union representatives can be reached via the university switchboard, +46 (0)33-435 40 00.
Application
You can apply for the position via our website by clicking on "Apply." For more information on how to apply, please visit the Information for Applicants webpage.
Write clearly in your application which position you are applying for and include the applicable reference number. A complete application should include the following electronic documents:
• Cover page/personal letter with brief reason for your application where the position applied for is stated.
• CV (overview list of education and work experience in chronological order) with reference contact information
• Degree project (independent work).
• Copies of relevant degree certificates substantiating how you meet the requirements for the position
• Copy of passport/ID document
• Proof of completion of English 6 or equivalent
For information on how to meet the requirement for English, please visit the English language requirements webpage.
After the application deadline, no additions can be made electronically.
Please submit your application by midnight 16 January 2024 (CET, Central European Time).
Other
The University of Borås provides good work conditions and benefits. Our modern campus is located in the city centre with good access to public transport. It offers good commuting opportunities. Working for sustainable societal development throughout our operations and working to promote diversity, equality, and accessibility are a given at the University of Borås.
Facts about the University of Borås
Work at UB
Prior to this recruitment, the University of Borås has considered recruitment channels and marketing. We therefore strongly discourage contact with advertisers and recruitment agencies in the recruitment process. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan i Borås
(org.nr 202100-3138), http://www.hb.se/ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Högskolan i Borås
Senaste upphandlingen: Lokalvård Jobbnummer
8339977