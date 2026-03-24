Doctoral student in Quantum sensing with nanoelectromechanical systems
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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We are looking for a Doctoral student to pursue research within the field of quantum technology. Join our exciting journey towards exploring cavity optomechanical systems for quantum sensing in our dynamic and collaborative research environment.
About us
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience advances the frontiers in quantum technology, nanoscience, photonics and future electronic systems - for technical and societal development. Our cross-disciplinary approach gives interesting collaborations in academy, industry and society, and is a driving force for innovations, results and breakthroughs. We offer a vibrant, international research environment and direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
At the Quantum Technology Laboratory, we explore how quantum physics can unlock radically new ways of processing information - far beyond the limits of classical systems. Our research spans quantum computing, sensing, transduction, thermodynamics, and foundations, all aimed at harnessing the powerful behavior of light and matter at the quantum level.
About the research project
The research project is carried out in the Wieczorek-lab. We are an experimental research group emphasizing teamwork. Our vision is to explore the quantum behavior of micrometer-sized objects and to develop novel quantum sensing technologies. The project is placed in the field of quantum optomechanics. At its heart lies the minute interaction between light and mechanical motion. The goal of the project is to explore optomechanical devices in the quantum regime for developing, e.g., novel quantum sensors.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in Physics, Applied Physics, Engineering Physics, Microtechnology, Nanotechnology, Photonics or similar.
• You shall be self-propelled with a strong driving force to pursue excellent experimental research in a collaborative environment.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
•
Experience in Quantum Optics, Quantum Technology, Optomechanics, MEMS/NEMS device technology and/or Microfabrication is considered a merit.
What you will do
• You will perform experimental research with optomechanical devices. This will comprise device simulation, fabrication, and experiments with the devices you have fabricated in our in-house cleanroom facility. You will receive adequate training in all techniques that are required in the project by our senior team members.
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience.
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours.
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than May 1st 2026.
For questions, please contact:
Professor Witlef Wieczorek
Head of the Quantum Technology Laboratory, MC2, Chalmerswitlef.wieczorek@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9815312