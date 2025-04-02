Doctoral student in physics with focus on nanoscience/optoelectronics
Högskolan i Halmstad / Högskolejobb / Halmstad Visa alla högskolejobb i Halmstad
2025-04-02
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Halmstad i Halmstad
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterized the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programs. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
More information about working at Halmstad University: https://hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions.html
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE . An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
Research in physics is primarily done in nanoscience and semiconductor device technology and carried out at the Rydberg Laboratory, a large experimental research facility coordinated by the school. The physics research group is also affiliated at Sweden 's largest research environment for nanoscience, NanoLund at Lund University www.nano.lu.se/start
More information about the School of Information Technology: hh.se/ite-en
Description
The main duties are research studies and third cycle courses. The work duties can also include teaching and other departmental duties up to 20%.
The focus of the current collaborative Halmstad/Lund PhD project is design, processing and electrical/optical characterization of novel state-of-the art photodetectors and related brain-inspired optical synapses. The devices are based on single- or large arrays (millions) of complex needle-like semiconductor structures called nanowires.
The PhD project, financially supported by the prestigious Swedish Research Council, is highly collaborative and includes advanced fabrication of state-of-the art sensors in clean rooms at Lund University (NanoLund/Lund Nano Lab) and in-depth characterization of sensor performance at Halmstad University (Rydberg Lab). The project is furthermore part of a large, recently launched Swedish research effort in advanced heterogeneous integration of electronics and photonics on commercial silicon platforms (Advanced Chip Technology).
This is a full-time position available from June 1st, 2025 (or as soon as possible thereafter), for a period of four years to a PhD degree (annually extended with one year, subject to satisfactory progress of the PhD study). Since the employment also includes teaching responsibilities corresponding to a maximum of 20% of full-time, the position is extended with the same amount of time as the teaching activities.
The selected PhD student will be responsible for conducting research within the project and for participating in the required PhD course activities. The PhD student will work in an environment of international researchers with diverse backgrounds.
The selected PhD student will get a doctoral degree from Lund University.
Qualifications
The suitable candidate has a Master 's degree in physics, engineering physics, engineering nanoscience or electrical engineering.
Selection to postgraduate studies is based on the expected ability to perform well in the PhD studies.
Only those who are or have been admitted to third-cycle courses and study programs at a higher education may be appointed to doctoral studentships. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 3). The student's ability to benefit from doctoral studies will be taken into account when we make the appointment. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 5).
The evaluation of the ability is based primarily on the results of studies at the basic and advanced levels, in particular:
• Very good oral and written proficiency in English.
• Knowledge and skills relevant to the thesis project and the subject of the study.
• An assessment of ability to work independently and to formulate and tackle research problems.
• Written and oral communication skills
• Other experience relevant to postgraduate studies, such as professional experience.
Other merits:
• Being able to quickly assimilate new techniques and knowledge is an advantage.
• Undergraduate degrees should include courses in solid state physics, semiconductor physics, optoelectronics and nanoscience.
• A good ability to work in a laboratory is essential and experience of relevant experimental work such as clean room processing, material and component analysis, and microscopy is meritorious.
Consideration will also be given to good collaborative skills, drive and independence, and how the applicant, through his or her experience and skills, is deemed to have the abilities necessary for successfully completing the third-cycle program.
Salary
PhD students are employees at the University and paid a salary according to a uniform salary scale, adjusted in relation to the progress in education.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page).
How to design your application
General Information
We value the qualities that diversity and gender balance bring to our organisation. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
You can read more about Halmstad University at https://hh.se/english/discover/discoverhalmstaduniversity.9285.html Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA 2025/17". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan i Halmstad
(org.nr 202100-3203) Arbetsplats
Halmstad University, School of Information Technology Kontakt
Håkan Pettersson +46702455690 Jobbnummer
9261710