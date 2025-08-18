Doctoral student in Computer Science with a focus on embodied learning
2025-08-18
Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology is offering a doctoral student position in Computer Science. The position is expected to conclude with a doctoral degree.
The doctoral student will be affiliated with the Machine Perception and Interaction Lab at Örebro University, which carries out multi-disciplinary research at the intersection of artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, and human-robot interaction.
Project Description
The focus of the project is artificial intelligence (AI) and its relation to robotics and embodiment.
Embodiment plays a significant role in learning in AI by enabling cognitive agents to acquire actively knowledge and skills through interaction with their surrounding environment. Embodied AI requires tools, algorithms, and techniques to cope with real-world challenges including but not limited to uncertainty, physical constraints, scarce data, and high variability. In particular, there is a need for a better understanding of how embodied cognitive agents can learn to solve complex problems and adapt in dynamic real-world environments. This research direction demands developing novel techniques and algorithms that can enable effectively integrating sensorimotor information with learning algorithms, and, at the same time, leverage upon the physical characteristics of the agent. It is anticipated that curiosity driven learning and exploration will be essential for making progress towards fully autonomous agents. Therefore, the focus of the research project will be to explore how the embodied cognitive agents can learn to generate, rank, and select goals leading to autonomous behavior using their intrinsic motivation driven by a combination of curiosity and active interaction with the surrounding environment.
The programme, doctoral studentship, entry requirements and selection
To see the job advertisement in its entirety visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20250251
Information
For more information on the programme and the role, please contact Prof. Amy Loutfi, e-mail: amy.loutfi@oru.se
, and/or Dr. Denis Kleyko, e-mail: denis.kleyko@oru.se
, for administrative issues please contact Dr. Martin Magnusson, e-mail: martin.magnusson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterized by openness, trust, and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentships
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• CV
• Proof that you meet the general and specific entry requirements (e.g. copies of the original certificate and official transcript for bachelor's and master's degrees)
• Independent project (degree project)
• Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
• Description of research interests - explaining why you are interested in this project and why you would be a good candidate for the role (1 page)
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found at out career site: https://www.oru.se/english/working-at-orebro-university/jobs-and-vacancies/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2025-09-18. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
