Doctoral student in bio-adhesives
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet
2024-04-22
Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forest Science, has about 50 employees and is based in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department conducts high-quality research and education at a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource. The main focus in Umeå is on value chains in the bio-based industry where different components of forest biomaterials are collected, characterized, separated, modified / refined, used and reused cost-effectively for various purposes while forest ecosystem services are managed sustainably. In Uppsala, focus is on wood science and technology with research and education on wood materials from nano to macro level, wood composites and wood adhesives, and with accredited testing of wood products and treatments for the market. More info about the activities of the research group at Uppsala can be found here:https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-biomaterials-technology/travetenskap/fibres-adhesives--composites/
The recruitment is done within the newly established BioGlue-Centre "Competence Centre for Bio-based Adhesives", which is a Vinnova Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Industry and Digital Transformation. The vision of the Centre is to significantly reduce the dependency on fossil-based materials in the adhesive industry by developing paradigm-shifting knowledge of bio-based adhesives and becoming a world-leading research environment in Sweden. It is built around a network of top-scientists with expertise in polymer science, adhesives, technology, and sustainability located at the Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology at SLU (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-biomaterials-technology/),
the Department of Fibre and Polymer Technology at KTH (https://www.kth.se/fpt/fibre-and-polymer-technology-1.778696),
and the Department of Forestry and Wood Technology at Linnaeus University (https://lnu.se/en/meet-linnaeus-university/Organisation/faculty-of-technology/meet-the-faculty-of-technology/forestry-and-wood/).
The Centre unites 12 companies along the value chain in furniture, packaging and construction sectors that share the same research questions around adhesives and adhesive bonding.
Research project: Bio-Adhesives
Research subject: Technology
Description:
The processes of curing and adhesive bond strength development have a central role in adhesives' research. This implies the fact that the transition of adhesives from the liquid state through gelation to the formation of the cured and crosslinked adhesive bond is of great importance. During crosslinking and curing of adhesives, both physical and chemical processes are involved in the formation of adhesive bonds. The techniques most commonly used today to monitor the curing of adhesives is the gel time test, differential scanning calorimetry, thermogravimetric analysis, and dielectric analysis. Due to the large variation of chemical groups present in naturally-based polymers that are used in bio-adhesive formulations, the curing reactions can take multiple forms that can be difficult to separate and analyze with the above techniques. The project aims to establish a methodology for more accurate curing monitoring, prediction and bond development of bio-adhesives as well for understanding the conditions (temperature, time, etc.) needed for strong bond formation for different bio-adhesive types. Knowledge of curing process obtained by this project will be useful in optimizing the formation of bio-adhesives for strong bonding and the application of bio-adhesives in different wod and paper products, with implications on the cost-efficiency of production and its impact on the environment.
Qualifications:
Students with a master's degree in chemistry, polymer science and technology, chemical engineering, material science, wood science, physics or related disciplines are eligible to apply for this position. Experience of working with rheology, spectroscopy and thermomechanical analysis of polymers are an advantage as well as knowledge in adhesion technology. Previous research experience on subjects related to the position is a merit. Fluent English language, both in writing and speaking is required. Much emphasis in the evaluation of applications is placed on analytical and problem-solving capacity, motivation and ability to collaborate as well as work individually. Experiences of academic publication is seen as a merit.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
Temporary employment, 4 years
Extent:
100 %
Starting date:
The position may start as agreed between both parties.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-05-24.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
