Distributionsförare - Shantis Skafferi
Shantis Skafferi AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Huddinge Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Huddinge
2023-12-21
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Shantis Skafferi AB i Huddinge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Have you got experience in distribution and city driving?
Then you've found the right place! At Shantis Skafferi AB, we are looking for drivers who go the extra mile, know everything about customer service, and always deliver with a smile.
Duties:
You will work on distribution runs in the Stockholm area, including loading and unloading food and sensitive goods. You will independently drive the goods to different areas and different branches at each stop.
You will receive an introduction to how the routes are structured and how goods should be handled.
Your profile:
You must be outgoing, serious, and efficient.
Requirements for the position:
B driver's license
Bengali: Fluent in speech and writing
English: Moderate proficiency in speech and writing
Swedish: Moderate proficiency in speech
Meritorious for the service:
Experience in distribution execution
Good local knowledge
Good knowledge of IT/systems
Working hours:
Variable schedule, work shifts are between 06:00 and 18:00 on weekdays for this assignment.
Workplace:
In this assignment, you will be based in Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20
E-post: shanti.kontor@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Shantis Skafferi AB
(org.nr 559399-5219)
Skogås (visa karta
)
142 34 SKOGÅS Jobbnummer
8348830