Discrete Event Simulation Engineer till GKN
NearYou Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Trollhättan
2024-04-10
Publiceringsdatum2024-04-10
GKN Aerospace is one of the world's largest independent first tier suppliers to the global aviation industry. With over 100 year's aerospace experience, we harness our considerable knowledge and advanced manufacturing technologies to supply high-value, integrated assemblies in both metallic and composite materials.
GKN Aerospace Sweden AB, with 2000 employees, is located in Trollhättan Sweden. GKN Aerospace Sweden AB is a part of GKN Aerospace Engine Systems ("AES"). AES have 4,000 people working in 12 manufacturing sites in Sweden, Norway, USA and Mexico.
Tjänstebeskrivning
Are you interested to join our team at GKN to create the Digital Factory of the Future together with or team within Global Manufacturing Engineering in Trollhättan?
Driven by the vision of sustainable aerospace innovation, GKN Aerospace develop new design concepts for lower weight and integrated functionality for future aviation. Some of these new concepts are now to be industrialized and put into production, therefore there is a need to understand how to set-up future shop layouts and understand the logistical challenges digitally
through Discrete Event Simulations (DES).
Global Manufacturing Engineering in Trollhättan is looking for a Discrete Event Simulation Engineer with deep interest in developing and building our Digital Factory of the Future. You will perform both ad-hoc analysis of existing shops with short time frame and long term analysis of new factory's and input for decisions around equipment and facilities investments. Everything with the focus to develop a qualitative and effective digital factory for the new product and production concepts going
into production.
Working with DES will require a self-driven person and that you take ownership to independently progress your tasks. You will be joining the team Digital Solutions Manufacturing Engineering within the global ME function. The department is focusing on developing digital solutions mainly within PLM and MOM/MES. DES of new/changed factory conditions falls within the department responsibilities.
Your key responsibility will be to with DES analyse and suggest how to set-up a new/changed factory and to show the effect different solutions will have on the decided Key Performance Indicators (KPI). Based on the DES results suggest factory layout and resources to meet the defined KPI's. In order to perform a DES analysis you will need to work closely with different disciplines within the organisation to be analysed. The DES analyses can also be used for continuous improvement programs. You will also be tasked to Perform DES on new product and production concepts in early phases of development in order to set-up a future model factory and understand effects on KPI's. If needed develop new applications for DES in the global ME department to support new digitalization technologies.

Kvalifikationer
You are a BS or MS in the engineering likely in the areas of mechanical, automation or logistics or with equivalent experience. In order to solve the tasks more than three years experience in DES and manufacturing engineering is needed.
You are skilled in performing detailed material flow analysis in order to make data driven decision and summarize results for executives. You have proven leadership skills and the ability to drive project with cross-functional teams in a complex manufacturing environment.
You have experience with 3D DES simulation in Siemens software Plant Simulation. You have some experience in CAD layout software.
You can communicate verbally and in writing in English and Swedish at a level to present plans and results internally and externally.
You have good social skills, the ability to create effective networks and can take on a technical responsibility role.
Låter det intressant?
Vår samarbetspartner i den här rekryteringen är rekryteringsföretaget NearYou. Har du frågor, så tveka inte att ringa rekryteringskonsult Nathalie Stenman tel 0707-858413. Din ansökan skickar du in via NearYous hemsida, www.nearyou.se.
I den här rekryteringen kommer vi arbeta med löpande urval, så skicka gärna din ansökan idag.
Med anledning av nya dataskyddsförordningen GDPR, ber vi dig att utesluta de sista fyra siffrorna i ditt personnummer samt eventuella referenskontakter i din ansökan/CV.
Välkommen med din ansökan!
