Discovery Safety Scientist/Senior Scientist to AZ
2024-05-29
We are seeking a motivated Discovery Safety Scientist/ Senior Scientist In Vitro Biology to AstraZeneca in Gothenburg
Are you a motivated cell biologist with experience of in vitro work in molecular biology, omics and oligonucleotides? Do you enjoy working hands-on in the lab with a great group of colleagues by your side? If yes, this might be the next position for you!We are looking for a highly engaged and enthusiastic cell biologist to join as a Discovery Safety Scientist and complement us in our In Vitro Safety group at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a one year consulting assignment starting end of July 2024 and will continue until end of July 2025. You will be employed by TNG during the assignment period.
Working in an industry-leading in vitro safety lab, you will collaborate with internal research teams to identify potential off-target risks for siRNA/antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) projects. This involves developing in vitro assays to investigate these off-target effects in various mammalian cell types through gene expression analysis. Additionally, you will summarize safety-related literature on the modulation of off-target genes to aid in decision-making and support the development of safer oligonucleotide-based drugs.
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply today!
Your Responsibilities
* Working in an industry-leading in vitro safety lab you will work with internal research groups to identify potential off-target risks for siRNA/antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) projects.
* Develop in vitro assays to explore those potential off targets in a variety of different mammalian cell types via gene expression analysis.
* You will also be required to summarize safety related literature relating to modulation of off-target genes to help inform decisions and support the development of safer oligonucleotide-based drug products.
The Bigger Picture
We are working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world 's most complex diseases. Here we have the potential to grow our pipeline and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world. With more than 2,400 employees from over than 50 countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthrough come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life.
Our Expectations
The ideal candidate has a passion for in vitro lab based experimentation and analysis and value the utility of early drug safety investigations. We are looking for someone with strong communication and collaboration drive, who can adopt a brave and forward-thinking approach to drive our predictive in vitro safety assay design to support drug discovery and development projects.
* PhD in biology, biotechnology, toxicology or pharmacology or a related field.
* Strong background in mammalian cell biology and in vitro work in molecular biology & omics including gene expression modulation via siRNA/ASOs and qPCR measurements. Additional in vitro techniques would be advantageous including fluidigm qPCR, high content cell imaging, western blot, ELISA & FACs.
* Experience of complex in vitro cell models or MPS systems would be desirable.
* Track record of scientific literature review with an ability to pull together various sources of data to inform on potential safety questions & targets of interest.
* Strong communication skills: including presenting, communicating data analysis, influencing and building partnerships with internal and external research groups.
