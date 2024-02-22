Discipline Lead .NET
2024-02-22
This is us
At Qinshift we're committed to making real impact. With us you're working with teams of tech focused peers who thrive with creative thinking and dedication to learning and improvement. Here, you'll be an important part of our community, where we actively encourage you to bring thoughts and ideas to the table. If this resonates with you and you're interested in this position we would be delighted to talk to you.
This is the job
As a Discipline Lead, you're responsible for a group of developers, mainly within .NET. One of your most important tasks will be to create and foster a community that's built on sharing knowledge, a sense of belonging and a high level of collaboration. You will lead this community by example, not just by being a strong leader who acts as role model - but also by being someone who can deep-dive into a technical issue and facilitate a possible solution. You'll do this by staying up to date with different industry trends, new technologies and best practices whilst working on different projects around 80% of your time.
Your Discipline will consist of a team of professionals who you will encourage to grow and evolve in their individual trajectories. You'll conduct regular performance evaluations and provide constructive feedback that involves clear objectives suited for the team member.
You will allocate and balance the workload within the team to ensure the utilization for current and upcoming assignments and projects. But also enabling a healthy rotation for the team to be able to try out new projects and technologies within the organization. This will include working close to the Head of Discipline Development, Sales but also the P&C-team to make sure we have the right competence and opportunities at the right time.
This is you
To succeed as a Discipline Lead within .NET, we believe that you have an extensive background as a developer, architect, or similar roles to be able to help and guide your team. You're well versed in Microsoft technologies such as C#, .NET, SQL, and different features within Azures platform. With your prior experience you're also familiar with best practices, and overall know-how in which the team members are working with.
You're passionate about the well-being and development of your team-members and you thrive in a role where you can inspire and bring out the best in them. You know how to address uncertainties and help facilitate the business going forward, this might come in the form of giving and receiving direct feedback but also prioritizing the right tasks. We therefore believe that you have previous experience in leading people in teams, projects, or technical journeys.
You're experienced in the consulting role and consider yourself being versatile regarding different technologies, agile methods, and technical solutions. With a genuine interest in technology, you help your team members evolve within their competence development and making the right technical decisions. You consider yourself a highly communicative and flexible individual who are able to create long-lasting relationships built on trust.
For this role you need to be fluent in English and Swedish both spoken and written.
What awaits you at Qinshift?
Through our values, Better Minds, Bolder Ideas and Bigger Hearts, we strive to provide you with the tools, the autonomy, the trust, and assistance you need to excel. Enjoy benefits like private health insurance, well-being programs, flexible and hybrid work models, laptops and gear, trainings, language classes, social events, great offices, and more.
We take pride in the diverse skills and character of our teams, welcoming everyone to apply and contribute to our collective strength.
We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10
