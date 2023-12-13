Director Region Europe North Operation and Services
What you will enjoy doing
As the Director of REN Operations & Services, your role will be crucial in providing high-quality operational expertise and services to REN Business Units
As the Head of several areas connected to support for the Business Units within REN, such as PGP operations, Bulk Production and Distribution, CES, Procurement, Productivity, and Energy, you will have a broad network and vital support expectations
Ensuring safe and compliant operations is of the utmost importance to this role
You will drive productivity and continuous improvement initiatives across the BUs and act as a link to Linde EMEA/global operations functions
You will leverage the RBU size in procurement of major cost and capital expenditures
You will develop the REN capex portfolio from business case development to successful commercialization
Additionally, you will have the opportunity to support people in growing their careers within Linde, guide them in finding their strengths, and be a model for Linde's values and behaviors
Furthermore, you will lead REN energy portfolio including electricity, LPG, and related hedging activities
What makes you great
Inspirational and people-centric leader who successfully represents Linde as an employer
You possess strong analytical and strategic skills, with an eye for business and the drive to continuously improve
Further you have demonstrated knowledge of both technical and commercial contexts of the gas business
You can build and maintain strong relationships with key customers, partners, and internal collaborators
Additionally, you hold a university degree in technology, business administration or similar and have over ten years of industrial experience in managerial positions Så ansöker du
