Director Product Quality Management
2023-09-18
Volvo Penta is a global manufacturer of high-quality, reliable, and performance-driven engines and drivelines for off highway applications and power generation, as well as propulsion solutions, drivelines, user interfaces and support for marine applications. The Volvo Penta vision is to be the world leader in sustainable power solutions. We have a history of innovation and we enjoy strong market positions based on our current product and service offer.
Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment.
The department of Quality, Environment and Product Compliance (QEP) is now looking for a Director Product Quality Management
About us
The QEP function within Volvo Penta is responsible to drive the cross functional work related to Quality, Environment and Product Compliance. We are in total 70 people mainly placed in Gothenburg but also with colleagues in USA, China and South Korea. QEP is part of the Volvo Penta Technology function but has global responsibility for our areas.
Position description
In this role you will drive the improvement of customer satisfaction globally mainly related to product quality and handling of quality issues. In this role you will lead cross functional work with Volvo Penta line functions to achieve our targets. One ambition is that we shall increase focus in proactive and preventive work with increased usage of analytics and early warnings.
You will report to the VP Quality, Environment and Product Compliance and be a part of Quality, Environment and Product Compliance management team.
Core Responsibilities
Drive cross functional work to analyze and improve product quality aspects globally Volvo Penta.
Develop usage of analytics and early warnings in our improvement work.
Act as process owner for our solving customer quality issues (SCQI) process end to end.
Drive our root cause and learning process, mainly related to product quality issues
Develop, measure, analyze and report quality related KPI 's.
Be center of expertise in the area of Product Quality Management.
Drive X-functional quality improvement forums.
Benchmark best practice and put effort in building networks and finding synergies both within and outside The Volvo group.
Required Competencies and Experiences
To be successful in this role is you have an intrinsic passion for quality. You have extensive knowledge and experience within Quality and will in this role work in a broad context covering quality planning, quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement. We also believe you have several years of experience within the automotive or related industry and a general technical understanding. Since networking and cross functional collaboration is vital in this role great communication skills both in terms of dialogue, presentations and reports is needed. You will operate in a truly global context but be placed in Sweden.
We believe your personality is systematic, analytical and that you have a structured approach and ways of working. We also think that you enjoy working on as well operational and tactical as on strategic level. You have proven experience from working with change initiatives and a good ability to lead cross functional teams where communication is key.
At Volvo Penta we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality etc. We find that well balanced working teams increase group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Karlsson, VP Quality, Environment and Product Compliance, +46 765533764
You are welcome with your application before:
2023-11-29
