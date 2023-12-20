IT System Administrator to Antaros Medical
2023-12-20
Do you find digitalization exciting, and enjoy developing, supporting, securing, and optimizing IT systems, as well as participating in leading various IT-related projects? Would you like to work for a growing company devoted to making a real difference in drug development through groundbreaking imaging? A place that is constantly moving forward, with great science, great people, and an informal atmosphere? If this describes you, you should continue reading.
At Antaros Medical, we are pioneering imaging methods such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) to design and deliver clinical trials for decision-making and differentiation in drug development.
We value competence and development as much as ideas and solutions. Relationships and trust are key to success, and having fun while doing meaningful work is just as important to us. We currently have about 130 employees at our offices in Sweden in Gothenburg, Uppsala, and Malmö, as well as a subsidiary in the US, and we are continuously growing and developing.
As part of our growth journey, we are looking for an IT System Administrator.
The position can be based at our office in Uppsala, Gothenburg, or Malmö.
As an IT System Administrator, you will play a central role in ensuring that our IT systems meet the company's needs and security requirements, including Microsoft365/Entra ID, SaaS solutions, and Cloud applications. You will be responsible for developing solutions to streamline, develop, and optimize IT system security. Operationally responsible for all parts of the IT systems' lifecycle such as implementation, operation, decommissioning, and participation in IT-related projects that support the company's digitalization and expansion.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Initiating, developing, and implementing system and process improvements, and being responsible for/participating in projects related to IT systems and IT security.
Security optimization of IT systems and infrastructure.
Lifecycle management of systems.
IT and system support.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you have technical skills from education and/or work experience including system operations, administration, and development. You can work independently and interact with others in a supportive IT role.
As a person, you are service-oriented and have an analytical ability to approach and solve IT-related problems by being proactive, driven, and taking personal responsibility. You also have a keen eye for detail and enjoy working with focus and structure.
Education and experience:
• At least 3 years of work experience in system administration and/or system development.
• Skills in Microsoft365/Entra ID, InTune, Defender, and Powershell.
• Solid knowledge of working with IT and Information Security.
• Thorough knowledge of PC/Windows environment.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
It is an advantage if you have post-secondary education in IT, such as in systems science, or equivalent education from a related field.
Meritorious:
• Experience in security optimization and application distribution in Microsoft 365/Entra ID.
• Work experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with knowledge of ISO27001 and GAMP.
• It is also advantageous if you have experience with network equipment (Fortinet, HP), public clouds, system requirements management, system validation, log review, and testing.
Interested?
Submit your application via this link with a short personal letter (in English) and your CV by January 20, 2024. We are conducting interviews continuously, so do not wait with your application!
For more information about the position, please contact Johannes Carlsson, VP IT, at +46 73 917 86 50, or johannes.carlsson@antarosmedical.com
.
This recruitment is for a permanent position.
We only accept applications through our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is managed by Antaros Medical. Recruiters are kindly requested to refrain from contacting us.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden, and we have recently opened a subsidiary in the US. If you want to find out more about our company, go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com
(https://antarosmedical.com/)
