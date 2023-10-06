Director Product and Tender Cluster Europe
2023-10-06
The transportation industry is transforming at a higher pace than ever before. Very much driven by electromobility, connectivity and digitalization, new business models and opportunities to create value for our customers and society are evolving. If you think this sounds exciting and want to be part of a company committed to take a leading position in this transformation, we have an opportunity for you!
We are now reorganizing the business structure in our key market and are setting up new management organization that will implement and run new business model. One of the roles within new European executive team is Product director. If you are passionate, creative and empowering with burning interest in both commercial and technology areas you might be the one we are looking for!
The role
As a product director for our European market, you will drive and develop product portfolio/offering that is closely aligned with European market' s business objectives. This through direct cooperation with our markets and customers. You will act as a bridge between European organization and the central functions providing relevant product related input. Our sales team will have you as the primary contact and support in regard with all product related topics, technical investigations and sales support. Through the network with our central functions on BU Chassis and BA Buses levels you will contribute to develop and implement the product strategy needed to accelerate our journey towards the new tomorrow.
You will also
drive the transformation from product sales to solutions sales, maximizing customer success and market opportunities for Volvo
keep Chassis Product Management forums informed with new markets trends, legal requirements and competition landscape
lead product related investigations and present the same for fact-based decisions on products, project scope etc.
identify, prioritize and drive product modification requests
secure relevant input from the markets for new development (projects, PMRs...)
compile the sales volume forecast from all markets (annually as per valid process)
provide and support Sales Engineers in the markets with latest product information
secure Product Sales Literature available for use in the region
compile and recommend tender approvals to European executive management team
secure tender requirements analysis and tender support
communicate Sales Arguments (features and benefits) for all products
present project status, issues and deliverables at European Executive Team meetings
enable strong relationships and closer cooperation with our market companies, private importers
You will be a member of European executive team and thereby involved in strategy, business, people and culture development.
You
To enjoy and excel in this role, we believe that you have good networking skills and a strong business, commercial and technical knowledge. If you would describe yourself as a team player with the capacity to see the whole picture and get to action with focus on the business and customer needs, you might be just the one for us.
We believe you have the following knowledge/experience:
Graduate in Engineering, business management or related disciplines
Strong technical knowledge of the heavy commercial vehicle industry
Experience in Bus industry preferred
Good command of spoken and written English, other language's ability is an added advantage
Demonstrate a high level of business ethics
Good communication skills with ability to sell ideas
Motivate people for high customer satisfaction and to follow processes
Ability to work independently, take initiatives and drive changes
Experience of working in an international environment and ability to adapt to different culture and
audience
The position reports to the Vice President Europe.
Location & Timeline
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Travel is expected but we highly value work/life balance.
For more information, please contact
Sanela Lundqvist, VP HR Business Unit Chassis Volvo Buses, +46 76 553 57 66 or
Dusan Prastalo, VP Product management Business Unit Chassis Volvo Buses, +46 73 902 42 89
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31
Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
GÖTEBORG
