Director of Sales and Marketing
Inmost Invest AB / Chefsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla chefsjobb i Sollentuna
2024-03-07
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inmost Invest AB i Sollentuna
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
*Join Our Team:*
Home Away, is a provider of luxurious and comfortable travel accommodations, is on the lookout for an experienced and innovative Director of Sales and Marketing to join our team. If you're ready to bring your expertise to the hospitality industry, we have the perfect role for you.
• Location:* Sweden (Main Office)
Work from our main office in Sweden, engaging with and improving our international operations. Your role involves enhancing performance and expanding our reach across all Home Away destinations.
• About Home Away:*
Home Away is not just about places to stay; it's about giving travelers a sense of belonging and comfort no matter where they are in the world. With properties across Spain, Sweden, Mexico, and the US, we offer our guests the unique experience of feeling at home, even when they're far away. Our commitment to excellence in service, accommodation, and guest experience sets us apart in the hospitality industry.
• The Role:*
As the Director of Sales and Marketing at Home Away, you'll work closely with the General Manager to determine appropriate sales strategies in all market segments towards maximizing the accommodation revenues. You are also responsible for a maximum of occupancy of conferences and retreat bookings in order to optimize general business opportunities. from our main office in Sweden.
You are in charge of training and supervising of the hotel 's future sales (& marketing) team.
As the Director of Sales, you are able to observe the market, identity trend and monitor the main competitors. Based on your observations you will create sales and marketing activities to target the audience depending on the tide of events.
Your expertise will be pivotal in driving revenue growth and elevating our brand presence worldwide. You'll create our marketing approaches across different media types, social- and booking platforms, and forge key partnerships to ensure Home Away stands out as a premier choice for travelers seeking the comfort of home, wherever they go.
• Key Responsibilities:*
• Develop and execute sales and marketing strategies to promote Home Away properties worldwide, focusing on driving revenue and enhancing our brand presence.
• Assemble and inspire a high-performing sales and marketing team, fostering a culture of success, innovation, and continuous improvement.
• Forge strategic partnerships and relationships with key stakeholders and platforms across the travel and hospitality industry.
• Utilize market research and data analytics to identify trends, opportunities, and challenges, adjusting strategies accordingly to meet business goals.
• Collaborate closely with other departments to ensure a cohesive and holistic approach to guest experience and satisfaction.
• What We're Looking For:*
• Proven experience as a Commercial Director in the hotel, event, media, or related industry, with a strong track record of success in sales, marketing, and strategic planning.
• Exceptional leadership skills, with the ability to motivate and guide teams towards achieving shared goals.
• Creative thinker with a strategic mindset, able to identify opportunities for growth and innovation.
• Flexibility to travel and work across our various property locations as needed.
• Why Join Home Away?*
• Be part of a forward-thinking company that's redefining hospitality.
• Work with a passionate team that values creativity, innovation, and collaboration.
• Enjoy a comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for professional growth and development.
• Apply Today:*
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and make a significant impact in the hospitality industry, we'd love to hear from you. Please send your CV and a cover letter detailing why you're the perfect fit for this position.
Home Away: Where Every Stay Feels Like Home.
We're waiting to welcome you to our team, where together, we'll continue to create unforgettable experiences for travelers around the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: marcus@inmostinvest.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inmost Invest AB
(org.nr 559211-0547)
Ebbagårdsvägen 11 (visa karta
)
191 35 SOLLENTUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Reygan Assareh reygan@inmostinvest.com 0707766110 Jobbnummer
8522579