2023-06-08
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shapping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shapping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods
Roles and Responsibilities
We are seeking an experienced Director of Resident Engineering Partner Japan to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for managing the interface between Vehicle Technology and the partners R&D organisation, ensuring a smooth and successful integration of Vehicle Technology subsystem.
As a leader you will inspire and challenge people to be the best they can be. You are passionate about creating the right environment to enable your team to develop competencies and skills. You are a driving force and use experiences, feedback and best practices to constantly evolve and improve. Your key responsibilities will be:
Manage relation & the interface to the partners engineering organization
Secure communication and canalize information between the partner and Vehicle Technology in close proximity
Define unique function/application and support tier integration in the partners vehicle and engineering system
Support running vehicle platform maintenance and new projects
Lead teams of engineers and managers in Sweden, Japan & India, providing technical guidance and mentorship.
Supervise project timelines and budgets, working closely with cross-functional teams to ensure on-time and on-budget delivery.
Develop and maintain relationships with key partners and including negotiation of contracts.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and advancements, supporting the development of new technologies and innovation with focus on the japanese Market
Collaborate with senior leadership to develop and execute the strategic vision for the department, contributing to the overall success of the Volvo Group GTT organization.
You will be part of the Safe & Efficient Driving Leadership Team and report to the Vice President Safe & Efficient Driving.
How to succeed
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or related field. We believe significant experience in the automotive industry is important for this role, with preferably a focus on integrating subsystems in a partner vehicle. You have proven experience leading teams and managing complex projects in a multicultural and multilingual environment, with a strong ability to adapt to diverse cultures and working styles. You also have demonstrated experience developing and implementing complex automotive software solutions.
In this senior leader position, you need excellent communication and leadership skills. Experience with japanies culture and business is beneficial in that role. Also, the ability to work collaboratively and engage people across multiple teams and departments. Frequent travels between Europe and Asia are part of this position.
The location for the position is Aego, Japan preferably or Gothenburg, Sweden. If you are based in another location, but your skills are a good fit, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. Relocation support can be provided if needed.
