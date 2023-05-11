Director of Product Management, Core Platform
We seek someone with experience and expertise in managing the development and delivery of platform and application services. In this role, you will manage a team of product managers and help them form a cohesive product vision and execute their feature roadmaps.
You will collaborate with primary stakeholders, including:
Our product and technical teams, including product management, architecture, engineering, testing, operations, design, research, and more
Our business teams, including marketing, sales and pre-sales, customer success, professional services, and more
Our ecosystem partners and other service providers
Our customers' business and technical teams
You will report directly to the VP of Product for Core Platform.
You build empathy for our customers-both internal and external-and understand their unique needs
You balance technical, user, and business goals and make informed decisions about which products and features we ship and how they should work
You practice the entire product development lifecycle of validating problems, exploring solutions, facilitating team discussions, scoping work, iterating to completion, and shipping new or improved features and functionality
You know how to build, support, and enhance high-performance teams as they strive to achieve their goals
You embody our values and help your people live them too
You provide clear communication, set actionable and achievable goals, and give timely feedback
You work closely with Product and Engineering leadership on prioritising and shaping product initiatives
You collaborate with your peers across the company to research, validate, align, and fulfil your product goals
You have:
You have experience working in deeply technical SaaS products and services at enterprise scale
A proven track record of successful product launches in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Proficiency with Agile, Continuous Integration/Development, DevOps, GitOps, and SDLC models
7+ years of experience in a product management role.
3+ years of leadership or management experience leading a product management team.
A Bachelor's degree or equivalent related working experience is required
