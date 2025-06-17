Director of Engineering
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and the world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 450 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv, with high ambitions.
As Director of Engineering Infrastructure, you will lead the teams responsible for the core technologies that power all of Truecaller's products and services. This strategic role encompasses defining vision, driving execution, and ensuring operational excellence across our global infrastructure.
You will lead and mentor a talented group of infrastructure engineers, SREs, DevOps specialists, and data engineers, fostering a culture of collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement. Your leadership and technical expertise will be pivotal in scaling our systems, driving innovation, and ensuring they remain secure, robust, and cost-effective.
The impact you will create:
Strategic Leadership: Define and execute a long-term infrastructure strategy aligned with Truecaller's product roadmap and business goals. Drive innovation by identifying and evaluating new technologies and methodologies.
People leadership: Lead, manage, and mentor multiple infrastructure engineering teams. Foster a high-performance, inclusive, and collaborative culture. Attract, hire, and retain top engineering talent.
Technical leadership: Stay abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in infrastructure, cloud computing, and distributed systems
Execution and delivery: Ensure the Truecaller platform maintains the highest standards of availability, reliability, performance, and scalability to support our rapidly growing user base and traffic.
Cloud Infrastructure management: Oversee the design, implementation, and management of our cloud infrastructure on GCP and optimize it for cost, performance, and security.
DevOps and SRE: Champion and advance our DevOps and SRE practices. Promote automation, IaC, CI/CD, and robust monitoring/observability.
Security and compliance: Partner with the security team to ensure our infrastructure meets the highest security standards and compliance requirements.
Operational excellence: Drive operational excellence by implementing best practices for incident management, change management, and problem resolution.
Budget and vendor management: Manage the infrastructure budget, optimize cloud spending, and oversee relationships with key technology vendors.
Collaboration and communication: Work closely with product engineering, data, security, and other teams to understand their needs and deliver robust infrastructure solutions.
What you bring in:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).
Experienced leader: 10+ years of experience in infrastructure engineering, with at least 5+ years in a leadership/management role, preferably managing managers.
Cloud expert (GCP is a plus): Deep, hands-on experience with public cloud platforms, particularly GCP. Proven ability to design, build, and operate large-scale, distributed systems on GCP.
DevOps and IaC champion: Strong understanding and practical experience with DevOps principles, CI/CD pipelines, and IaC tools
SRE mindset: Passionate about reliability, automation, and building self-healing systems. Experience with SRE best practices, including SLOs/SLIs, error budgets, and blameless postmortems.
Technical depth: Solid understanding of networking, storage, databases (SQL and NoSQL), containerization (Kubernetes, Docker), and distributed systems.
Large-scale systems: Proven track record of managing and scaling infrastructure for high-traffic, distributed, global applications.
Strategic thinker: Ability to think strategically, anticipate future needs, and translate business requirements into technical solutions.
Excellent communicator: Strong verbal and written communication skills, able to articulate complex technical concepts to technical and non-technical audiences.
Collaborative and influential: Ability to build strong relationships and influence organizational stakeholders.
Problem solver: Adept at troubleshooting complex issues and driving them to resolution.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you fancy most within our budget ranges.
Office life: We strongly believe in in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, and a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition, every now and then, check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our cinema, or a Geek lunch. There's something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
