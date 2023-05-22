Director of Construction Management - Facility & EPC
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make it happen we are now looking for our Director of Construction Management to join our fantastic team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
In this role you will have the opportunity to be a part of one of the largest greenfield projects in Sweden. This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in shaping the project's success and making a real impact on Sweden's future. This is a chance to join a dynamic and innovative organization that is committed to sustainable development and making a difference in the world. If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding role where you can make a real difference, then this opportunity is for you!
What you will do.
In your role as Director of Construction Management you will be a key player within the Facility & EPC Management team reporting directly to the Senior Director. Our mission is to build "a first in class" Gigafactory that will transform Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer. To succeed we need to use the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
As Director of Construction Management you will lead a team of talented professionals and work closely with stakeholders to ensure the project is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality.
In this role, you will be responsible for overseeing the functional teams within the construction organization. This includes setting project goals and timelines for construction deliverables and reviewing design development to ensure that it is feasible to construct. You will also be responsible for ensuring that the scope and expectations outlined in our procurement packages are met, and that these packages are executed according to the plan, with a focus on meeting the handover commitments that have been established.
Overall, your role will involve managing multiple aspects of the construction process to ensure that everything runs smoothly and on schedule.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
-
Collaborate with the Senior Director to develop a Construction Management organization structure that includes well-defined procedures, roles, expectations, and key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure that the construction management processes are aligned with the project requirements for successful execution and control.
-
Overseeing the development of the team, identifying areas for development, and assigning appropriate training to enhance their growth to promote effective performance.
-
Develop the master schedule and budget for Construction phase of the project. This will serve as the baseline for the project and will include all the necessary deliverables required for the successful completion of the project.
-
Generating periodic reports to the executive team on the performance of the team and the progress against the approved baseline for both time and cost.
-
Build and maintain a positive relationship with our vendors and contractors to promote a collaborative and partnership-oriented environment while also ensuring that contractual commitments are firmly upheld.
-
Clearly communicate and promote a safety first construction environment with the goal of zero Incidents, which must include all participants on site during construction operations.
Skills & Requirements
The person we are looking for values good collaboration, with a high sense of innovation and have the right motivation to take on new challenges within a sustainable industry. We believe that you as a leader identify with the belief that empowering teams by showing trust and create clarity is crucial to be successful.
We believe that you have:
-
Several years of experience from leading complex industrial infrastructure projects.
-
BSc or MSc degree within relevant field of engineering
-
EPCM experience in the project execution and/or construction management of heavy industrial, manufacturing, or chemical process facilities. Battery factory experience is ideal, but not required. Other facility types that are seen as relevant and welcome: pharmaceutical, data centers, oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage mfg., etc.
-
Experience in multi-disciplinary construction management coordination, interfacing with engineering, procurement, and facilities or commissioning organizations.
-
Experience developing the plan from design through completion, or experience in developing the Project Execution Plan (PEP) of such projects.
-
Experience in setting up the Operations for a construction organization.
-
Excellent communication skills as the role requires constant interaction with team members and external parties.
-
Experience working on international industrial projects and in multi-cultural environments.
-
Fluency in English. Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
