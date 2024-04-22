Director of Business Sales Nordic
2024-04-22
Company Description
The energy market is in an exciting transition, moving away from fossil fuels towards decentral solutions, renewables and energy efficiency. Important drivers are changes in customer expectations and behavior and rapid technological developments. Our ambition is to take the lead in this transition.
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest electricity generators and producers of heat. We operate in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. Our strategy is to reduce emissions from power generation with a road map aiming at achieving climate neutrality by 2050.
Job Description
Are you a senior leader with the ambition to take part in our journey towards fossil freedom? We have an interesting position for you!
BA Customers & Solutions is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Director of Business Sales Nordic reporting to the Vice President of Region Nordic. You will become a member of the management team of Region Nordic.
Business Sales Nordic have the responsibility for commodity related sales in all our four Nordic countries, with a strong position due to the Nordic partner strategy and sustainability related offerings. We are in the forefront regarding all types of flexibility services in connection to our customers flexible assets, and will have a strong focus keeping that position in the extensive market development we foresee. The position as advisor and "right hand" to our customers will continue to be a trade mark of our market presence.
Focus areas going forward are:
Growing a long term profitable B2B commodity sales business in the Nordic market
with focus on customer loyalty
Enhance customer journeys and cost optimization i.e. by accelerating digitalization
Gain a market share in new business by growing decentralized solutions
Continuously develop the capabilities and culture of the organization in a fast changing market and new customer needs
Your role and key responsibilities
As Director of Business Sales Nordic you have the following tasks and key responsibilities:
Lead and manage the Business Sales Nordic Management team
Have full P&L responsibility
Refine and develop the B2B organization
Drive the commercial customer interactions from lead to cash
Be accountable for KPI's like NPS, sales, employee engagement
Grow a long term profitable sales business by meeting customer needs, develop relevant propositions, segments and service models.
Incorporate sustainability thinking when developing customer offerings, taking into account both environmental, social and financial aspects
Increase customer satisfaction and refine responsiveness to changing market conditions, increase effectiveness, optimize costs
Support our customer to reduce CO2 impact and help steering our society toward Fossil freedom
Actively promote a healthy work environment through our systematic Health & Safety approach
Drive efficiency by innovation and digitalization
Qualifications
Professional and personal characteristics
You have a relevant university degree or equivalent and extensive experience as a leader. You are highly motivated to create the best value for our customers, to cooperate in a high performance organization and you want to play a decisive part in shaping the future. You are able to focus on both people and business with proven skills of dealing with strategic, highly complex issues, problems and challenges. Your marketing, sales, services and business development orientation is strong and you are able to drive the business and deliver pragmatic solutions.
You also have:
An extensive experience in managing a larger sales team, worked successfully in similar roles as a leader in a larger (international) organization
Preferably has experiences from leading other managers
A proven track record in senior commercial management positions
A background in the electricity market with proven knowledge in B2B Sales
Experience of leading digital transformation and new ways of working
Your personal skills:
Business oriented and able to combine a strategic and commercial focus with operational capability building on the foundations already established through the last years of development
You are opportunity drive, excite and inspire peak performance from all members of the team
Strong credibility built through both business insight and leadership
Communicative, trustworthy and great collaboration skills
Strong command of Swedish and English, both verbally and written
Great change management skills
As a manager in Vattenfall we expect you to "live" our Vattenfall experience principles, open, active, positive and safety, and challenges others to do the same. We also expect you to work in accordance with the leadership focus areas of Vattenfall where you will excel in connecting people, accelerating learning and driving innovation with extra weight on creating "followship".
Additional Information
Our offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, including CV (under the heading Resume) and a cover letter latest the 28th of April. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website .
