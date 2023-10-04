Director of Business Excellence and Chief of Staff
Elekta Instrument AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elekta Instrument AB i Stockholm
External Job Description
Description
The Business Excellence / Chief of Staff prime responsibility is to drive 1) the strategic and operational agenda of the Solution Area, 2) runs specific business development / PMI and change programs for the Solution Area. As a 'right hand' and sparring partner for the President and as a support resource for the LSS Management Team, it facilitates the process of setting strategic direction, operational targets and related programs to meet these targets. In its role as Chief of Staff, it prepares and drives the agenda for the Management Team meetings. Furthermore, it drives business development projects in close collaboration with Product & Design and Group Strategy. The position also works closely with the head of group strategy on strategic projects on group level or cross-business topics, and in this capacity collaborates with other group strategy team members.
Responsibilities
Develop strategic framework and related information gathering for the business line aligned with group strategy
Facilitate the process in the MT to define strategic and operational goals, define programs and establish a heartbeat of reviews
Support the President to drive the BL agenda and meetings
Act as strategic advisor to the President
Initiate and drive specific (improvement) programs within LSS with or through the various functions in the BL
Drive the BD agenda, related programs, assessments, and analysis in close collaboration with Product & Design
Coordinate strategic planning process with Finance and Group Strategy
Engage and/or program lead specific market and company assessments as part of BD agenda
Elevate capabilities in the MT and within the respective functional organisations of LSS together with head of Digital and excellence program.
Own the BL business dashboard - facilitate reviews both inside the BL as well as with Group
Promote a creative, dynamic, empowered and open work environment
Where applicable: drive strategic projects on Group level in close collaboration with Group strategy team and other stakeholders
Support development of Elekta group-level strategic focus and priorities
Conduct and support analyses and projects that spans across businesses or functions on key topics
Authorities
• Manages own budget - manages project-based 3rd party contracts / external support
Member of LSS Management Team
Member of Group Strategy Team
Relevant Knowledge, skills and competencies
The successful candidate should be conceptually strong with strong executional and result-driven capabilities
Influences others through natural authority and expertise - excels in communicating both verbally and in writing
Strong, collaborative individual with proven track record of acting with exec level
Skilled problem-solver, strong in conceptual, analytical and structuring issues and performing quantitative analysis
Team leader or Engagement Manager level with consulting background from A-firm preferred
A minimum of a Master's degree, MBA is preferred
Experience in or working for medical device or healthcare organizations
Brings hands-on experience in business analysis, strategy development, business development, due diligence, program management and process improvement
Excellent English communication skills (written and verbal)
Strong analytical skills
High standard of interpersonal skills, based on a strong ethical standard, values and good judgement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-19
E-post: oscar.persson@elekta.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elekta Instrument AB
(org.nr 556492-0949)
Kungstensgatan 18 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Elekta AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Elekta Instrument AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8166148