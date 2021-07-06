Director Manufacturing Science and Technology - Cytiva Sweden AB - Chefsjobb i Uppsala
Director Manufacturing Science and Technology
Cytiva Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala
2021-07-06
Help us improve access to life-changing therapies that can transform human health
We are Cytiva, a global provider of technologies and services that advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics. Formerly part of GE Healthcare, we have a rich heritage tracing back hundreds of years, and a fresh beginning since 2020.
Our customers undertake life-saving activities. These range from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, biologic drugs, and novel cell and gene therapies. Our job is to supply the tools and services - the pots, pans, soups and sauces - they need to work better, faster and safer, leading to better patient outcomes.
We are looking for a Director Manufacturing Science and Technology Chromatography Resins reporting to the VP R&D Bioprocess and closely collaborating with other departments in Bioprocess R&D, Global Supply Chain, Product Management and the Bioprocess Project Management Office.
In the past years we have seen our chromatography resins portfolio grow tremendously in terms of manufacturing volumes and development initiatives. To meet the demand, Cytiva is investing to scale-up and scale-out chromatography resin and protein ligand manufacturing processes as well as looking at optimizations to manufacture additional volumes.
The new Director Manufacturing Science and Technology will be responsible for the effective and timely transfer of manufacturing processes of resins and ligands to new manufacturing facilities to ensure that we can meet the growing demand whilst maintaining security of supply and product quality. Do you have a passion for advancing and accelerating therapies and providing access to life-changing therapies to patients globally? Then we would love to hear from you.
What you'll do
Build and develop the new Manufacturing Science and Technology department within Bioprocess R&D responsible for technology transfers of resins and protein ligand manufacturing processes between facilities incl. associated analytical method transfer and data science capabilities
Set the strategy and operational plan for this new department in close collaboration with Product Management, GSC, QA, Sourcing, other critical functions, and Program Management.
Develop people, organisation, and operating mechanisms to successfully meet requirements of resin and protein ligand manufacturing capacity expansion in close collaboration with GSC, Product Management, QA, Customer Regulatory Support, Sourcing and other critical functions
Establish and operate new pilot plant supporting scale-up, technology transfer and troubleshooting of new and existing manufacturing processes
Responsible for budget and performance of department.
Who you are
Prior experience from building and leading high performing teams operating in a global matrix
Proven collaboration, communication, and negotiation skills to effectively delivery in a global matrix
Highly proactive, organised, customer focused and result oriented
Strong quality mindset, experience with applicable Cytiva processes and systems is a merit
Experience from transferring processes and methods between teams and sites is a merit
Ability to travel approx. 25% (post covid)
Who we are
Whatever your role, we bring purpose and challenge into our everyday work. If you are driven to make the world a better place thanks to science and medicine, you'll feel right at home here. If you're flexible, curious and relentless, you'll belong. If you are excited about a global culture, this can be the place to further your career.
Selection and interviews will happen continuously and the last application day is August 8.
Want to know more? Experience life at Cytiva on our Careers website, Instagram channel and LinkedIn page!
Cytiva is global life sciences leader with over 7000 associates across 40 countries who are dedicated to our mission to advance and accelerate therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings efficiencies to research and manufacturing workflows, ensuring the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients.
Cytiva is part of the Danaher family of companies, a global science and technology innovator committed to helping customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 69,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Cytiva Sweden AB
Björkgatan 30
75184 Uppsala
Jobbnummer
5850599
