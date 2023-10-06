Director Industry and Body Builder
2023-10-06
The transportation industry is transforming at a higher pace than ever before. Very much driven by electromobility, connectivity and digitalization, new business models and opportunities to create value for our customers and society are evolving. If you think this sounds exciting and want to be part of a company committed to take a leading position in this transformation, we have an opportunity for you!
We are now reorganizing the business structure in our key market (Europe) and are setting up new management organization that will implement and run new business model. One of the roles within new European executive team is Industry and Body Build director.
The role
As Industry and Body Builder director for our European market, you will establish at External body builders the guidelines and knowledge on how to build bus bodies on Volvo chassis for European markets. You will enable and support compliance of the Body Builders management towards Volvo Demands laid out in the Body Build Agreement between VBC and the External Bodybuilder. Through the regular contact and visits to our body builder partners you will also ensure effective working relationship. Be responsible for new model and new chassis products interphase inside the external bodybuilders for the various markets within the cluster. You will develop and maintain the bodybuilders strategy/portfolio together with the Europe Cluster management and challenge and drive body build partners for continuous improvement on quality, cost, in-time delivery, environment, and people.
Other main areas:
You will also
Distribute and communicate Volvo chassis integration and standards to all body build partners
Conduct training (in-person or remote) for body builders related to quality management, introduction of new chassis product and training on chassis-to-body interface
Review and approve new body designs and the interphase towards Volvo Chassis submitted by Volvo's body build partners
Conduct audits and inspections of relevant bodybuilders
Liaise with VBC and bodybuilders on all aspects of body build literature and build requirements
Ensure and maintain a high level of technical expertise for Bus products, with particular focus on electronics and electromobility
Monitor quality through regular body builder visits whilst offering support for technical issues
Provide sales function and dealers with Volvo chassis technical information and performance data
Support Sales function with regards to Body products in selling vehicles into the markets
Support Service function with technical enquires with regards to Body products and support
Ensure compliance from the bodybuilders with Volvo Supplier code of conduct
Take steps and precautions to protect or minimize harm to the workplace, employees, and the environment
You will be a member of European executive team and thereby involved in strategy, business, people, and culture development.
You
To enjoy and excel in this role, we believe that you have good networking skills and a strong business, commercial and technical knowledge.
We believe you have the following knowledge/experience:
Graduate in Engineering, business management or related disciplines
Proven knowledge of bodybuilding methods and practices (multiplexing, chassis integration, etc.), technical knowledge or background in bus or heavy vehicle is preferred. Candidates with Volvo experience is desired
Proven track record of cooperation with body builders.
Strong project management experience with the ability to manage and deliver projects on time with quality and precision
Knowledge of relevant design & use regulations relative to bus products
Business/customer focused with a drive for results and ability to focus/prioritize tasks
Adaptability and flexibility to perform a range of tasks, respond positively to changes in priorities. Willing to accept new challenges, responsibilities, and assignments
Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence, develop and maintain relationships with external and internal stakeholders
Excellent presentation and communication skills in English language, verbal and written. Ability in other local languages will be a plus.
Self-starter with the ability to work independently as well as in a team
Ability to work successfully in a global organization and intercultural context.
The position reports to the Vice President Europe.
Location & Timeline
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Travel is expected but we highly value work/life balance.
For more information, please contact
Sanela Lundqvist, VP HR Business Unit Chassis Volvo Buses, +46 76 553 57 66 or
Dusan Prastalo, VP Product management Business Unit Chassis Volvo Buses, +46 73 902 42 89
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31
