Director In vivo Cardiovascular
2023-08-18
Are you a Scientist with deep knowledge within the Cardiovascular area? Are you also a skilled leader that wants to challenge your strategic mindset and management skills in a fast-paced and agile team? Join us to be part of the discovery of future life changing medicines in the Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM) disease area! We are now recruiting a Team Leader to lead the in vivo team within Bioscience Cardiovascular, Early CVRM. The role will be placed at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in the lovely city of Gothenburg, Sweden. Here you will be part of an international, open-minded, and creative working atmosphere based on collaboration and innovation.
Early CVRM is one of three main therapeutic research areas within AstraZeneca that deliver candidate drugs into late-stage clinical development. At the Bioscience Cardiovascular department, we focus on identifying and validating new drug targets for patients with cardiovascular disease and heart failure as well as evaluating pharmacological aspects, e.g., efficacy and mechanism of action of new compounds designed to hit these targets. The team delivers key data to projects across all phases of the drug discovery and development, and we work with different drug modalities such as small molecules, modified mRNA, antibodies, antisense oligonucleotides, and peptides.
What you'll do
In this role you will lead a team of 10 + highly skilled scientists and ensure recruitment, training, and development of the team members and motivate and inspire them to continuously optimize their ability to support project delivery. You will act as a member of the Bioscience Cardiovascular Leadership team and be responsible for long-term development of the Bioscience department in close collaboration with the Head of Department and the other Bioscience team leaders.
You may also be project leader for preclinical drug projects or support projects as bioscience lead, managing the bioscience part of drug projects and present specific target ideas to target review meetings, leadership team and Research Board.
Responsibilities include:
*
Accountable for managing resources effectively, providing flexible, competent, and responsive Bioscience support to projects
*
Drive innovation and scientific excellence in Bioscience through internal scientific development, external collaborations, publications, and competitive awareness. Will also actively search, establish, and manage external collaborations
*
Create and maintain a work environment in which scientific challenge and innovation are maximized
*
Work collaboratively with other teams within and outside of the Early CVRM
*
Build scientific leadership for AstraZeneca by publishing scientific papers and presenting at conferences
*
Strong focus on managing performance and setting challenging, achievable and measurable objectives and manage salary and bonus for the team
*
Ensure that the work of the team is performed with the right quality in accordance with compliance processes.
Essential for the role
*
M.D, Ph.D or BSc/MSc degree in a relevant area and extensive drug discovery experience
*
Strong experience from in vivo work/models within the cardiovascular area
*
Expertise in drug discovery projects in relevant area
*
Strong leadership capabilities with emphasis of people management and development of others
*
A strong understanding of cardiovascular diseases
*
Strong publication record in the cardiovascular area
*
Good communication and networking skills
*
Experience in the identification and progression of drug targets through to the clinical setting
*
Outstanding team working skills and a proven track record of working collaboratively to ensure scientific excellence and rapid progression of projects.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you.
Welcome with your application, no later than September 10th, 2023.
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager Kenny Hansson, Head of Bioscience Cardiovascular at Kenny.M.Hansson@astrazeneca.com
Why AstraZeneca
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic R&D centers. With more than 2,800 employees from more than 70 countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthrough come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life.
You will be offered a competitive salary and excellent benefits, such as extra paid Holiday, Private Medical Benefits, On-site exercise and much, much more.
