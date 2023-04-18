Director Diagnostic Data Engineering, Aftermarket Technology
2023-04-18
Aftermarket Technology is a group function with the mission to provide Volvo Group's brands with leading aftermarket solutions. Aftermarket Technology provides solutions directly to Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack Trucks. It supports Volvo Bus Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta. It also provides solutions to Partners and Joint Ventures. Aftermarket is the category that entails the job areas involved in how the Volvo Group manages the lifecycle of its offering (both hard and soft) by providing diagnostic, maintenance, repair and spare parts for sold products, dealer support and assistance to secure customer satisfaction.
Aftermarket Technology provides such Uptime Services as:
Maintainability - preparation of vehicle for diagnostics, for repair and maintenance, protection of aftermarket business and preparation of new business offers
Diagnostics - efficient and effective diagnostics services, connected solutions for upfront diagnostics and platform thinking with ease of application
Service & Parts - efficient and effective repair and parts solutions, business oriented spare part offer and platform thinking with ease of application
Prognostics Maintenance - robust technical input to service contracts, predictive maintenance solutions, truck monitoring solutions
Technical Support L2 and L3 - quick solutions for workshops and data based learnings and quality improvements
Volvo Aftermarket Technology has 5 sites located in Sweden, France, India, USA and Brazil. It employs over 370 employees and 185 consultants. Volvo Aftermarket Technology has revenues of 590 Mio SEK.
Job Summary
Aftermarket Technology is looking for a Director Diagnostic Data Engineering that will report to Vice President Aftermarket Technology and will be responsible for a team of about 123 people in 5 organisations/ countries plus about 40 outsourced team members. This is a new position that was created during the fall 2022 due to a split of responsibilities in the Global Diagnostic Engineering function.
The Director will be responsible for developing the organization to a higher level of performance and lead experts and managers to continuously develop their skills and competencies. Great leadership, leading both technical and people (leader), will be key for success in the position. Additionally, the Director together with the team will be responsible for:
Process development - securing quality and efficiency
Optimizing the fault tracing time for the brands
Optimizing the fault tracing effectiveness for the brands
Optimize efficiency in the way of working in the organization
Driving automation of content
Outsourcing of non-core activities
Improved workflow and cooperation with other engineering functions
Improved quality on the output; requiring less maintenance.
The position is located in Gothenburg.
Accountabilities & Responsibilities
You are responsible and accountable for leading and developing Diagnostics Data Globally.
You have the responsibility for budget, investments and you lead the global management team in a matrix model.
As a member of the Aftermarket Technology global Leadership Team you also have responsibilities to develop the global AMT towards set objectives.
Education & Experience
Fluent English
M.Sc. Software Engineering or equivalent
10 years of experience in engineering and/or aftermarket business experience
Demonstrated experience in engineering of embedded software development, and/or diagnostics services and/or data-driven services
Demonstrated experience in leading innovation
5 years of Leading Leader experience
5 years of experience in international & multi-site operations
Leading people and technology
Vehicle or other technology and/or aftermarket software development
IT software development
Management of multi-site operations with complex governances
Innovation Management
Leadership Competencies
As a leader for Diagnostics, you love to lead people and technology in a global matrix organisation. You work with simplicity, empowerment and accountability. Growing competences, knowledge and professionalism is close to your heart.
You have a strong customer focus, holistic/strategic mindset, well-developed composure and managerial courage.
Through coaching, you thrive on driving and leading change as well as developing your direct reports and others.
Behavioural Competencies
You are a team player with a strong ability to lead organizations in a cross-functional way. You have the drive to continuously develop the organization as well as your personal abilities and behaviors.
You live the Volvo Group Values with high integrity and trust. Your negotiation, networking and perseverance skills will be key assets to interface with engineering, sales colleagues, Operations and Purchasing.
You always aim at optimizing what is best for the customer and the Volvo Group.
Position reports to Vice President Aftermarket Technology, The position is located in Gothenburg
Curious? Want to join the team?
Then send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to call us if you have any questions!
Pierre Andraud, Vice President Aftermarket Technology, Pierre.andraud@volvo.com
