Join the Botica Team!
We're Hiring Chefs of All Levels
Are you passionate about modern cuisine and inspired by the vibrant flavors of Portugal?
Botica is looking for talented and enthusiastic chefs to join our dynamic kitchen team!
Who are we?
Botica is a modern Portuguese restaurant known for our lively atmosphere, creative dishes, and dedication to culinary excellence. We celebrate tradition with a contemporary twist, and we want you to be part of our journey!
Who are we looking for?
Chefs of all levels: From Commis to Head Chef
Creative, driven, and team-oriented individuals
Experience with Portuguese cuisine is a plus, but a passion for food is a must!
What we offer:
A vibrant and engaging workplace
Opportunities for growth and development
Competitive salary based on experience and position
The chance to be part of an exciting, forward-thinking team
Full time/Part time
Ready to bring your skills to Botica?
Send your CV and a short introduction to Alex@botica.se
or drop by the restaurant to meet us in person!
