Director Analytics

2024-10-11
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
We are looking for a Director of Analytics to lead our data analysts working in our game studios in Stockholm and Copenhagen. In this role you will ensure that the teams receive valuable insights for creating the best games, by participating in strategic planning and nurturing your team members to be their very best to to reach the studio goals. As a team lead, you will nourish an inspiring team culture and mentor your team members to develop professionally. You will also be acting as a key advisor to the studio and game leadership in the Stockholm studio contributing to the future success of our games.
You will have impact and fun at work by doing:
Acting as a partner and the advisor to the studio and game leadership ensuring they are always aware of the health of the product and advising them in their decision-making
Supporting studios and game management in high level analysis and planning, shaping strategic initiatives and setting the strategic direction for the product area based on insights
Building an understanding and a way forward for our games to have sustainable and well balanced economy models
Constantly improving the working processes and methodologies within the Data craft and spreading best practises to analytics and game teams
Providing leadership and support to a team of data analysts working in game teams across Stockholm and Denmark
Coaching team members to improve their performance and help them advance in their career development
Contributing to the key game projects in the studios providing actionable insights from the data
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Proven experience as a manager for data analyst or data scientist in a product setting, preferably within gaming or mobile apps with large user bases
Proficiency in relevant scripting languages and data tools (SQL, Python, R) and experience in A/B testing design, implementation and decision making
A track record of turning analysis into valuable recommendations, creating visible business impact for the product you are supporting
Understanding of statistical analysis, Bayesian methods and machine learning
Good communication and interpersonal skills and a commercial mindset, with an understanding of the business implications of data insights
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
