Director - Project portfolio management
2023-08-25
Telenor Nordic Towers' goal is to become the leading Nordic tower company and is comprised of Telenor Infra (in Norway), Telenor Tower Sweden, and DNA Tower (in Finland). All companies are ensuring critical telecommunication infrastructure across the Nordic region. With a strong team of almost 130 employees, we thrive in embracing continuous development, green practices, sustainability, and innovative solutions.
Director Project Portfolio Management
Nordic Towers has a very ambitious optimalization agenda taking us to become a leading TowerCo. A well-documented and operated project portfolio management system is crucial for being able to make the right priorities and decisions. You will be given the responsibility to develop and run this framework together with a small team of process and IT experts.
Some of your main responsibilities:
Develop program management framework
Run a Nordic PMO process and facilitate local PMO processes
Project/program templates for mandates, resourcing, KPIs and reporting
Facilitate regular (quarterly) prioritization workshops
Preferred qualifications and experience:
Bachelors' degree in technology/IT or documented relevant working experience in related fields
Project/Program management methodology theory and experience
Insight in TowerCo/Telco main processes, infrastructure and products
Abilities to apply specialist knowledge and expertise within own field; participates in continuous professional development
Understands the formal and informal structures in the organization and uses this knowledge to execute and progress in an efficient manner
Follows the rules and procedures in the organization; executes plans with engagement and endurance; achieves high-quality results
Develops people through delegation, accountability, and guidance; facilitates career and personal development
In Nordic Towers we offer you:
At Telenor Nordic Towers, you have the chance to join a team that's pivotal in connecting Norway's, Sweden's, and Finland's digital infrastructure. Focused on constructing and upkeeping top-tier, sustainable, and critical telecommunications infrastructure, we serve as the cornerstone of our modern information society. This positions us to transform how we connect, communicate, and interact in the future. You'll experience a distinctive and empowering workplace where your opinions matter, your input creates tangible effects, and you can engage with skilled colleagues who genuinely share a passion for their work, our customers, and the company.
Practical information:
For more information, please contact Ole Martin Gunhildsbu, COO, Telenor Nordic Towers, phone: +47 47604939
Application due date is September 11th, 2023
This position can be based in either Finland, Norway, or Sweden
We conduct background checks on all relevant candidates through Semac AS
The candidate may need to be able to obtain a security clearance in accordance with the Norwegian Security Act
