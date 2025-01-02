Direct Retail Coordinator - Fixed term
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Strömstad
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as Direct Retail Coordinator!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary:
Direct Retail (DR) consists of 3 Brand Stores, 3 Shop-In-Shops and 1 IQOS branded retail. The Coordinator role is to foster and nurture the relationships within DR's department, our internal stakeholders, and our visitors. Through strategic communication, event planning and tracking of consumer insights and employee feedback, the Coordinator is responsible for creating a welcoming, professional environment. Ultimately the role will contribute to the company's growth through the community members expertise, and the visitors' satisfaction.
This is a fixed term contract until 31st of August 2025.
Your main Responsibilities:
Conceptualize and operate DR's onboarding program.
Support product launches and brand activations by planning, coordinating and performing enticing community trainings, and B2B-events.
On a regular basis visit the stores to coach the teams and secure compliance with overall concepts. Identify and implement improvements in ways-of-working.
Conduct internal communication (e.g. cascading talking points, regular newsletters and updates) and encourage community interaction across all teams.
Planning and coordination of regular team activities, and yearly conferences.
Actively engage with internal stakeholders and implement commonalities in D2C online/ offline.
Monitor DR's target consumers and leverage consumer insights into recommendations for our overall business development.
Support in talent acquisition of DR's own employees in collaboration with Supervisor Retail Operations, Team Lead Stores.
Actively market DR's community in internal channels (e.g. Viva engage, Webcasts, Sales Conferences).
Responsible for tracking customer experience through regular Mystery Shopping, and closely monitoring teams' overall satisfaction. Follow-up results, propose and plan enhancements with Team Lead Stores.
Requirements:
University degree in marketing/economics/management or equivalent, and/or relevant professional experience within the retail/consumer experience industry.
Documented experience from working in FMCG and/or working with online-or offline communities is considered a merit.
Ability to lead and entice groups.
Good communication skills, verbal and written in both Swedish and English.
Documented experience in concept development, marketing and internal communication.
Experience from analyzing business and consumer insights and translate them into actionable initiatives.
Very strong drive and with proven ability to create results and the ability to challenge Status quo in a constructive and productive way
Passion for our products, employees and consumers.
Administrative capacity, and highly structured with analytical skills and a strategic perspective.
What we offer:
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join us at Swedish Match and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB
(org.nr 556123-8089) Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9083776