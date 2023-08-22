Digitalization Engineer/mbse
2023-08-22
We are looking for a senior engineer to dive deeply into intelligent automotive digitalization engineering. You will study and analyze the process, tools and methods that are/will be most used for intelligent automotive product development to meet the digitalization trends and challenges. You will also provide technical insights and recommendations for building industrial 4.0-oriented digital design, architecture, and testing of automotive systems.
The main tasks are described below and will be performed agilely with agreements.
Main tasks:
1. Under the study of industrial 4.0 of digital design, automation design and intelligent design industry-leading practices and the latest development trend, develop the product-oriented digital design capability improvement roadmap and promote solutions.
2. Technology analysis and strategy development in the industry of digital design tools, methods, and processes, from the product requirement -> system-level system architecture design -> system simulation modelling ->detailed design verification, and achieve end-to-end digital design, the final substituting virtual prototype for physical prototype verification, and improve development efficiency.
3. Constructs a digital twin environment, streamlining and development and production, procurement, supply chain, and data flow, and implement research and development to the back-end seamless transition.
4. Research MBSE, RFLP, Digital Twin technologies, such as model-based collaborative development environment, and modelling languages, e.g., Modelica and SysML, build an end-to-end (including research and development, supply, manufacturing and delivery) of the shared data source and structured development process.
Deliverables:
For the first iteration, the following technical reports on the automotive system of systems to be delivered:
Roadmap and technical strategy on the process, methods, and tools: both in terms of platform and hardware, SW architecture, tool selection, components of OpenSource character, etc.
Competence/skills roadmap
Current trends, standards, and external requirements (ISO26262, Cybersecurity, SUMS, etc.) affect the development process.
At an overall level - what differences can be seen against other industries, e.g., ICT
Advanced projects today, how do they move from the traditional automotive components? For example. AD / ADAS, active and passive safety, electric motors versus internal combustion engines and the differences between having a centralized control system versus having the control distributor over more hardware-controlled control units (e.g., engine control system + ABS control system compared to having a centralized control system.
The second iteration will be based on discussion and agreements after the first iteration.
Requirements:
10-20 years of research or automotive industry experience in related fields; the research results have been successfully applied for researchers.
Familiar with automotive tools from the requirement to architecture, system design and software implementation;
Familiar with MIL-SIL-HIL-VIL environment;
Familiar with the automotive software development processes, tools and standards.
Familiar with SysML/UML modelling tools such as Sparx EA, Dassault CSM or IBM Rhapsody.
Fluency in English.
If you have any questions, please contact Karin Persson.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
