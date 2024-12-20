Digital Transformation Software Engineer
2024-12-20
Do you want to be part of impactful technical projects and help our clients in their digital transformation journey? At Knightec, you'll drive innovation and success while collaborating with passionate and skilled teams.
Why This Job Is for You
You're a driven engineer with software background who thrives on delivering impactful projects and inspiring your team to succeed. Most of Knightec's key customers have embarked on digital transformation journey, and we are excited to partner with them. You'll work with innovative technology in industries such as Automotive, Industrial and MedTech, and contribute to projects with big impact. Collaboration and structured delivery are your strengths, and you're at your best when building an environment where innovation and teamwork can thrive.
You'll work with innovative technology and projects that create meaningful impact. You know how to create value for clients, empower your team, and drive technological progress using agile methodologies and tools.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide strategic advice to clients on how to undertake their digital transformation journeys, processes, and best practices for achieving project goals.
Take part in scoping and taking lead and/or delivering diverse projects that focus on digital transformation in embedded software, application development and/or industrial engineering, ensuring top-notch results and efficient processes.
Collaborate with cross-functional technical and non-technical teams to implement advanced technology solutions.
Qualifications:
Be knowledgeable in the field of software engineering with past experience from either of Knightec's key focus areas - Energy, Sustainability and Cybersecurity.
Proven experience leading end-to-end digital transformation projects.
Solid understanding of product development processes, project models, and the various stages of development. Strong understanding of software development, cloud solutions, and data-driven technologies.
Experience working with agile methodologies and tools such as Scrum, Kanban, Jira etc.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or related field.
Professional knowledge of English and Swedish.
What We Offer
At Knightec, you're empowered to shape your career path. Whether you're looking to deepen your expertise or explore new opportunities, we're here to support you. You'll work in an environment that values personal growth, diversity, and innovation, surrounded by colleagues who are just as eager to make a difference as you are.
With over 40 nationalities represented at Knightec, we're proud of our inclusive culture. We offer competitive benefits, a flexible hybrid work model, and the chance to work on projects that truly matter.
About Knightec
Knightec is a strategic partner in technology, digitalization and leadership. Our mission is to create game-changing solutions that improve lives and drive sustainable development. With around 900 engineers across 11 cities in Sweden, we work with clients in Automotive, Defense, MedTech, and more. At Knightec, being a consultant is more than just a job - it's about building a career you can be proud of.
The recruitment process
Final application date January 2nd.
Final application date January 2nd.

We will evaluate candidates on a running basis and the process may be terminated prior to the final application date.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Final application date is January 2nd, 2025.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Albert Lindfors albert.lindfors@knightec.se Jobbnummer
9077509