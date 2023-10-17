Digital Transformation Manager
2023-10-17
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for a Digital Transformation Manager that can lead their Digital Transformation! Within Consumer IT at our client they are approximately 300 international staff members that are setup in agile cross-functional teams, dedicated to delivering the best possible experience for customers. You would join their Planning Chapter where they have all their Agile Team Leads, Venture Owners and Business Analsysts. They work in a lightweight agile process where they regularly evaluate how they work and try to improve. At the same time, they follow a scaling method with Squads, Chapters and Tribes.
As a Digital Transformation Manager at Telenor, you will define and lead projects and IT sub projects, from feasibility studies to closure. Your objective will be to deliver solutions that customers need. Your tasks will for example include:
• Propose and evaluate solutions within IT development or migration projects.
• Provide recommendations and basis for decisions to the Steering Committees.
• Own all resource/stakeholder/risk and change management related to the projects.
• Capture high level business requirements and translate into system requirements and the opposite.
• Create, own and follow up on budget/timeframe/resource plans and progress.
Company Description
Our client has been in Sweden since the beginning of the 2000s and they deliver mobile, broadband and television solutions to over 4 million Swedes. The motto here is that people always come first and technology second. This means that the most important thing is that you should always be able to be connected with those who mean the most to you.
Qualifications
• You have a university degree within Business, IT and/or Management.
• You have at least 3 years of experience as a Project Manager in IT or telecom or a similar leading role, that includes planning and team-leading in IT environment.
• You are well-versed of established Project Management and IT/Agile development methodologies.
• You have experience from cooperating with different stakeholders to drive changeworking within large enterprise organizations.
• You have experience from working with projects that are characterized by a startup-mentality.
• You have experience in requirement analysis, business process analysis, solution architecture, system development and/or test management
• You are fluent in English and Swedish in speech and writing.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Digital Transformation Manager you are fearless, proactive, initiative seeking and always one step ahead. You are creative and solution oriented, have a positive attitude and are able to see opportunities in challenges. You are also communicative, a true team player and can deliver in a fast paced environment with tight deadlines.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to run for 6 months with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. For this assignment it is possible to work 50% remote.
