Digital Transformation Manager
AB Tetra Pak / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-06-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Welcome to the Processing KCPSCM business sector, where innovation meets the food industry! We specialize in providing cutting-edge equipment solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our global clients. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional customer experience, and we pride ourselves on our blend of technical, operational, application, and commercial expertise. With team members spread across various global sites, we thrive on collaboration and excellence.
Are you ready to be a key player in our digitalization journey? We are on the lookout for a dynamic and forward-thinking colleague, who can act two-handed, strategically and operationally, to help us take the next step. If you are a strong collaborator with a knack for initiating and completing projects, we want you on our team!
What you will do
Digital Expertise: You have a proven track record of transforming physical equipment and offerings through digital solutions. From strategy over concept generation to market introduction, you excel at turning ideas into reality.
Innovative Mindset: You thrive at the forefront of technology, bridging the gap between cutting-edge innovations and commercially viable solutions in our specific industry.
Leadership Skills: Your ability to lead our transformation from a traditional supplier to a global leader in digital equipment-based solutions. And you will be a crucial contributor to our ongoing success.
What are your Responsibilities
Strategy Development and Execution:
Develop and implement digital strategies to enhance business performance and achieve monetarization goals.
Align digital initiatives with the overall business strategy and objectives of the company.
Stakeholder Engagement:
Collaborate with business leadership and operations teams to assess current digital capabilities and identify new opportunities.
Build trust and foster collaboration with business leadership to promote a digital-first mindset.
Continuous Improvement:
Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of digital implementations, providing recommendations for continuous improvement.
Use data-driven insights to identify opportunities for operational excellence.
Technology Integration:
Ensure seamless integration of new technologies into existing systems and processes.
Act as a liaison between regional and global digital teams, sharing insights and aligning priorities.
We believe you have
Educational Background:
A relevant degree in fields such as Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related discipline.
Experience:
At least 6-8 years of work experience in digital transformation, operational excellence, Industry 4.0, or industrial automation.
Experience with industrial automation software solutions and data analytics in an industrial context is advantageous.
Skills:
Strong project management skills, including time management, organization, and the ability to oversee multiple deliverables.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to engage with senior management and various stakeholders.
Ability to simplify complex challenges and provide straightforward solutions.
Attributes:
Result-driven with a focus on achieving the best outcomes for the company.
Ability to work in a multidisciplinary and multicultural environment.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 11th July 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Flemming Nørgaard .
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Fizza Ikram.
For those who apply from Sweden, for trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9407704