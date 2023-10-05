Digital Strategy Director, Digital Health R&D
2023-10-05
Would you like to apply your expertise to transform how we develop medicines and change patients' lives in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines?
Do you thrive on working flexibly at the forefront of science and technology in a rapidly changing global environment? Fancy the chance to deliver patient centric, sustainable and efficient solutions at scale across our portfolio in partnership with patients, healthcare professionals and our R&D teams? Then AstraZeneca Digital Health R&D might be the place for you!
We are now recruiting a Digital Strategy Director to join our team.
Digital Health R&D's ambition is to transform Clinical Development and Healthcare Delivery, powered by digital, science and partnerships, to deliver the healthcare outcomes and experience that patients care about the most. Digital Health R&D is reimagining how we work to position AstraZeneca as an industry leader, making the development & delivery of new medicines easier. We're doing this by harnessing the latest digital innovations working with patients, clinicians and our teams to design and build the technology and working practices at scale.
We are accelerating our transformation efforts to ensure we deliver the best in leading-edge technology capabilities to keep us at the forefront of future drug development.
The Digital Patient Health & Innovation function is part of Digital Health R&D and works across 4 key areas by defining our digital health strategies, developing and deploying novel endpoints as well as digital patient solutions to support our full R&D clinical development and commercial drug portfolios in partnership with R&D and IT teams. Our mission is to:
* Transform clinical development, through development of patient and site centric digital solutions that improve access to clinical trials for all patients, whilst delivering faster and more efficiently for both site and sponsor
* Improve outcomes for our patients and trials through remote data collection and patient support, providing enriched data sets to support regulatory submissions and differentiated labelling
* Partner with the healthcare industry to determine how digital technologies can improve diagnosis, access to treatments and outcomes for patients with CKD, Heart Failure and COPD, including remote diagnosis tools and multi-modal healthcare data and AI approaches
* Optimise real world medication use by patients and deliver digital interventions to improve clinical outcomes with our medicines
What you'll do
In collaboration with GPTs and CPTs, the Digital Strategy Director is accountable for setting, implementing and delivering the overall Digital Health Strategy for multiple related Drug Products. The role encompasses Digital Health Strategy in study design/execution and Digital therapeutics. The role is critical to the successful development of AstraZeneca's products and requires strong leadership and business acumen capabilities.
Your key accountabilities will be:
* In partnership with the Global Clinical Operations Program Directors, define demand ($ and FTEs) and timelines to deliver digital health strategies. Ensure functional sign-off of the demand proposal(s) and the incorporation of the proposal(s) in the overall Drug Development Program proposal for ESPC/LSPC governance approval
* Demonstrate value of the digital solutions to the programs, ensuring that these are presented in governance and captured as part of the overall DH value story - tracking and reporting benefits throughout the process
* In partnership with DH Implementation leader, ensure the Operational implementation of the digital health strategies approved by GPT are delivered within the agreed scope and project budget
* Lead cross-functional Digital Project teams tasked with development, approval, and delivery of the Digital strategy
* Ensure proactive, effective, and transparent risk, opportunity, and issues management at strategic, tactical and operational levels
* Develop and manage relationships both internally across Digital Health to drive a 'one team' experience for our customers
* No direct reports, but accountable for leadership/direction of 1-3 project teams of 5-10 team members
* Work on cross project collaborations and change initiatives that drive the adoption of digital health technologies and bring greater return on investment for AZ
* Mentor and coach project team members to uplift team capabilities.
* Help build a learning organisation: ensure that any learning associated with the programs is shared within the Digital Organisation, including benefits realisation
Essential for the role
* Ability to work collaboratively in a cross functional setting with internal as well as external partners
* Ability to challenge the status quo, take ownership and holds self and others accountable
* Stakeholder management skill with together with proven negotiation, collaboration and interpersonal leadership skills
* Effective problem and conflict solving skills
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to deal with ambiguity and create clarity
* High change and learning agility
* Able to cut through complexity and identify key issues and solutions
* A 'can-do' mind set
Desirable for the role
* Bachelors Hons Degree in scientific field*
* Relevant experience in R&D and strong knowledge of Drug Development processes*
* Knowledge of Digital Health*
* Well-developed Project management skills, including managing vendors, budgets, timelines, and risks
