Digital Solution Developer Smart Manufacturing, ABB Electrification
2025-03-28
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We're looking for a Digital Solution Developer - Smart Manufacturing to join our agile Production IS/IT team at ABB Electrification in Västerås. This team plays a key role in transforming operations through smart digital solutions-advancing our vision of Industry 4.0 and 5.0.
In this role, you'll design, develop, and support digital tools and systems that increase the digital maturity of our manufacturing processes. You'll work closely with operations, engineering, and IT to build innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions with real-world impact.
Responsibilities in the role:
Design and develop digital solutions to support and improve manufacturing operations (with a strong focus on MES)
Configure integrations between software systems and production equipment.
Maintain, monitor, and support existing applications and databases in production
Collaborate in agile, cross-functional teams and actively contribute to all team activities
Participate in the full software development lifecycle - from analysis and design to implementation, testing, and delivery
Apply DevOps best practices to ensure stability, scalability, and continuous improvement
Support the digital infrastructure's resilience and assist with hands-on troubleshooting when needed
You don't need to be an expert in MES or manufacturing-if you're a developer with curiosity and a willingness to learn, we'll help you grow into the role.
We are looking for someone who is:
Collaborative - You thrive in a fast-paced environment and believe in building solutions with users, not just for them.
Curious - You have a deep interest in Lean Manufacturing and Industry 4.0/5.0, and love exploring new technologies.
Courageous - You're not afraid to take ownership, try new approaches, and learn from both success and failure.
Caring - You support your team, welcome feedback, and take pride in delivering quality work.
At ABB, we are committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion across all dimensions-gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity, and generations. Every voice matter, and together, we are creating a more productive and sustainable future.
Help Shape the Future of Manufacturing Technology - apply today!
Qualifications for the role
A degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field
Strong communication skills in English (spoken and written)
Hands-on experience with: Object-oriented programming (preferably C#/.NET), Proficient in SQL (comfortable writing and debugging queries), Git version control, Debugging software and data-bases
Experience working in agile development teams (experience with Azure DevOps is a plus)
Ability to create and execute feature-based test cases
Experience working with MES software or in a manufacturing environment
Basic understanding of: PLC programming and integration (OPC UA preferred), Network infrastruc-ture and container technologies (e.g., Docker), PowerShell scripting and Linux command line
Familiarity with .NET Core development and automated testing (unit/integration)
Interest or experience in cyber-physical systems, IoT, or machine learning/deep learning
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day.
Recruiting Manager: Måns Wallentinsson. Union representatives: Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Karl-Erik Lindkvist, +4670 352 00 56. Talent Partner: Ludvig Ahlqvist.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
