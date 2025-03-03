Digital Security Expert
Securitas Intelligent Services AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Securitas Intelligent Services AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
SECURITAS GROUP
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, we offer a broad portfolio of value-enhancing services and solutions integrated across the security value chain - from on-site services to advanced monitoring, comprehensive risk prediction and advisory services.
With around 341 000 employees in 44 markets, our innovative, holistic approach with local and global expertise makes us a trusted business partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Benefitting from almost nine decades of deep experience and guided by our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, we create sustainable value by helping our clients optimize their operations and protect what matters most - their people and assets.
Securitas Digital
In a new approach for tomorrow's world, Securitas will leverage technology and data in new and innovative ways to offer better, streamlined, and efficient services based on machine learning, cloud computing and a modern software architecture.
The Securitas Digital organization is responsible for developing, launching and delivering new products directly to end customers or to our own operations. We do this by capitalizing on our data to deliver better predictions and insights, enable more automation and delivery through digital channels.
We are seeking a Digital Security Expert to join our team and play a pivotal role in securing our digital assets and products across the entire tech stack and DevOps cycle. This position requires a deep technical expertise and understanding of major industry security standards as well as a passion for staying at the forefront of digital security.
About the role
As a Digital Security Expert at Securitas, you will be instrumental in ensuring the security and integrity of our digital solutions, group wide. This role is highly technical and hands-on, encompassing a wide range of responsibilities related to security implementation, monitoring, and compliance. You will work closely with cross-functional DevOps teams, including engineers, product managers, and stakeholders, to integrate security seamlessly into our development processes. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to lead a group-wide Digital Security Community of Practice for software engineering teams, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing across the organization.
While we highly value a strong foundation in security standards and theory, we place even greater emphasis on the ability to effectively translate this knowledge into practical implementation integrated into our software delivery practices.
Key responsibilities
• Serve as the technical expert on digital security, staying up-to-date with the latest industry trends, threats, and security standards.
• Lead the development and implementation of security practices, guidelines, and best practices across our tech stack and DevOps cycle with an agile mindset that keeps the development overhead at a minimum.
• Perform and drive security assessments, vulnerability assessments, and penetration testing on our applications and infrastructure.
• Collaborate with development teams to ensure security is integrated into the software development life cycle.
• Implement and manage security tools and solutions to be used in our software lifecycle management process.
• Support security incident response and investigations when necessary.
• Participate in security audits and compliance assessments to ensure adherence to industry standards and regulations.
• Provide security training and guidance to team members to raise awareness and
improve security practices.
• Lead and facilitate a group-wide Digital Security Community of Practice for software engineering teams, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.
• Support assessment of selected submissions to the group Responsible Disclosure Program where expertise is warranted.
Preferred experience and qualifications
To excel in this role, you should have a developer background and have:
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in engineering and a minimum of 5 years of experience in digital security or a related field.
• Strong knowledge of major security standards and frameworks, such as ISO 27001, NIST security related standards and recommendations, OWASP, and CIS.
• Knowledge in privacy related standards and regulations, such as GDPR.
• Expertise in securing web and mobile applications, including secure coding practices.
• Proficiency in security assessment tools and methodologies.
• Experience with DevOps and CI/CD pipelines and integrating security into these processes.
• Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to proactively identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses.
• Excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
• Relevant security certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, CEH) are a plus.
This role includes contributing to our organizational development to always be a meaningful company that focuses on team empowerment, encourages personal development, and celebrates diversity. Transparency, openness, diversity and inclusion are values we do not compromise with. We do require that you are an EU resident, but welcome people from any background as we strive for diversity in all dimensions.
Location
Stockholm based candidates would be preferred, but working from other locations such as Jönköping or Malmö might be considered. We work in a hybrid working model with flexibility to work remote parts of the week (2-4 days weekly).
The role requires being open for around 2-3 business trips yearly (within Europe).
Working conditions
We are looking for longer partnership offering you a contract of employment.
What we offer?
Securitas Digital is a central part of Securitas strategy to become the leader in Intelligent Security powered by data driven innovation. We offer a dynamic work environment and an exciting journey in building our team and new innovative products empowering our customers and employees to strive for a safer society.
Are you interested in learning more about this great opportunity on our road to Intelligent Security? If you've read so far - apply to us! So, we can tell you more. We look forward to meeting you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Securitas Intelligent Services AB
(org.nr 556655-4670)
Lindhagensplan 70 (visa karta
)
112 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9198848