Digital Product Owner - Data Quality
2023-05-24
Introduction
At Volvo Digital &IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. You will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This is us, your colleagues
'Data' is a new function within Volvo Digital & IT with the goal to unlock the power of data for the whole Volvo Group to become a fully data-driven company! With data, the core component of our transformation journey, we will, together with our data talents, make the Volvo Group 2030 vision happen. We will take care of all the aspects of Data, how it is quality assured, documented, made available, prepared and consumed through BI, Analytics and Machine Learning. We have an ambitious transformation in front of us, with an implementation of the Data Layer in Azure as well as the reinforcement of Data Governance and Data Management in the full Group.
The 'Data' function is a large multi-cultural organization with 600+ employees and contractors located mainly in 7 countries - Sweden, Poland, India, Belgium, Brazil, USA, and France. In this role you will be joining the Data Analyst Chapter team in Sweden.
We collaborate with other parts of the organization, both in Volvo Digital and IT, with Truck Divisions, Business Areas and Group Functions. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together.
The Data Quality Stable Team
The Data Quality Stable Team is part of the Data Governance & Data Management function.
The Data Quality team is responsible to :
Ensure the Volvo Group get the capabilities and support to enable business appointed stakeholders to monitor and improve the quality of their data.
Establish continuous data quality improvement process.
Provide tools, training, standards in the area of Data Quality.
Support the roll-out of Data Quality within Volvo Group, through participating in solving data quality pain points with the business
Build and maintain Data quality analysis at Volvo Group level, measure data quality of key transversal data and enable Data Stewards to lead remediation plans to improve the data quality.
This supports the improvement of dealer and customer facing services, and of the Volvo production system.
Role description
The Digital Product Owner mission is to turn the product roadmap into working deliverables in the team backlog, aligned with the overall strategy and product vision.
Clarify team purpose, strategy and business priorities.
Manage the team backlog.
Order and ensure that the backlog is visible, transparent, and understood.
Secure that the product is developed and maintained in compliance within given architecture, security requirements*, and product strategy until decommissioning is completed.
Manage dependencies and collaborate with other teams and business partners , as needed.
Secure that SLAs are established and fulfilled for any solutions managed by the team.
Manage support of products and solutions in team scope.
Secure that team regularly collects feedback on implemented work.
Contribute on product roadmap and capacity planning.
Responsible for team and culture development to secure proper capacity and capability for its delivery.
Communicate and share the work done by the team to various stakeholders : Business, data unit colleagues, etc
Are you the one?
You have a master degree or equivalent in IT, with min 10 years of experience.
Data has been your world for 3-5 years now.
You are an experienced Product Owner looking for new challenges in the transport industry.
Documented experience and implementation track record from data governance & management. You understand the concepts of Data Quality and you have experiences on Data Quality activities.
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills
You have experience working in an international environment.
You have demonstrated a growth and learning mindset.
You have excellent communication skills English (C1 level)
Nice to have :
DevOps tool
Automative sector knowledge
