Digital Product Leaders
2024-12-03
Job Description
At IKEA, we are deeply committed to transforming our digital capabilities to enhance our operational efficiency and innovation. As we continue to expand our digital landscape, we need passionate leaders who are adept at managing change and excited about building digital products that deliver significant value. If you are ready to lead, innovate, and grow within a vibrant and dynamic environment, we invite you to join us as a Digital Product Leader in our Learning Technology team.
About the area
Core Business Retail Concept is assigned to protect, expand, and develop the IKEA Concept and the IKEA Brand in existing and new markets. This includes sharing IKEA knowledge and learning across the franchise system.
Retail Concept consists of the following four areas: Brand & Marketing, Expansion, Learning, Retail Concept Operations and Retail Experience.
The Learning Technology area within Retail Concept Operations at IKEA is focused on developing and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions to support lifelong learning for our co-workers worldwide. By integrating technology, data, and user insights, we aim to create an engaging and effective learning environment that supports professional growth and operational excellence
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced and visionary Digital Product Leader with a strong background in learning technology, extensive knowledge of learning development processes, and hands-on expertise in the LMS Cornerstone on Demand. This role requires a unique blend of strategic leadership and operational execution to drive the evolution, scalability, and daily management of our global learning technology platform.
In this position, you will ensure the platform supports the needs of a large multinational organization with a complex organizational structure, a vast user base, and extensive administrative group managing both global and local learning solutions.
Your Impact
As the Digital Product Leader, you will:
Strategically Drive Development: Define and execute the product roadmap, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and leveraging emerging trends such as AI-driven learning, skills-based development, and advanced analytics.
Operationally Deliver Excellence: Oversee the day-to-day management of the platform, ensuring it provides seamless, user-friendly, and scalable learning experiences for learners and administrators.
Shape and Execute Strategy: Balance long-term vision with hands-on involvement in implementing solutions to meet immediate business needs.
Collaborate Globally: Partner with stakeholders across functions and geographies to align the platform's capabilities with the needs of diverse business units and regions.
Ensure Operational Compliance: Develop efficient processes that meet regulatory requirements and support operational excellence.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Leadership:
Define the vision, strategy, and roadmap together with the Product Area Manager for the organization's learning technology ecosystem.
Lead the integration of emerging technologies to future-proof the platform, such as AI capabilities and skills-based development frameworks.
Secure interoperability between platform and relevant technologies in the total IKEA ecosystem
Align platform capabilities with evolving global learning and talent development strategies.
Operational Execution:
Oversee the end-to-end lifecycle of the LMS and related platforms, from deployment to maintenance and enhancement.
Manage platform performance, ensuring uptime, usability, and security through proactive monitoring and updates.
Act as a hands-on leader, driving the successful implementation of global and local learning solutions while addressing immediate operational challenges.
Collaboration and Communication:
Partner with global and local stakeholders to identify needs and deliver tailored solutions.
Manage external vendors and partners to deliver high-quality solutions on time and within budget.
Ensure the platform effectively supports complex organizational structures, including multiple legal entities and thousands of administrators.
Build capabilities within the team to ensure operational excellence and strategic alignment.
About you:
You are a strategic thinker with a robust background in digital product management, particularly in a multinational learning environment. You possess strong leadership skills, are adept in agile methodologies, and have a proven track record of driving product success through user-centric development practices.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable
A minimum of 5 years experience in learning technology leadership within a large multinational organization with a complex organizational structure.
Deep expertise in Cornerstone on Demand and its application in delivering global and local learning solutions in IKEA.
A demonstrated ability to operate at both a strategic and operational level, balancing long-term vision with hands-on execution.
At least 5 years experience of learning and development processes, including content design, delivery, and assessment.
Experience managing products or platforms with large user bases (100,000+ users) and multiple administrators.
Understanding of integrating emerging technologies (e.g., AI, skills-based development, advanced analytics) into learning platforms.
Exceptional leadership and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence and align diverse teams.
A strategic mindset with hands-on experience in product lifecycle management, from conception to execution.
Familiarity with regulatory and compliance considerations in global learning environments.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to translate complex technical concepts into actionable strategies for stakeholders.
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden.
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English
This is a full-time job.
Malmö
MALMÖ
