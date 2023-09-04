Digital Product Leader | Ikea Data & Technology
2023-09-04
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?We are looking for Digital product leaders
At IKEA Data & Technology, we are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities by embracing the opportunities from data & and technology and integrating them into the business. To be able to develop IKEA as an even more affordable, sustainable, and accessible home furnishing retailer in an omnichannel environment, we need to bring people, processes, data, and technology closer together. Working together will be critical in reaching our strategic goals and it will demand leadership that goes across functions and organizations, to always have the totality of IKEA in mind.
We are now looking for Digital Product Leaders.
As a Digital product leader, you will have the chance to lead the development and implementation of a relevant and user-friendly digital product (e.g. PLM, Compliance & verification, and more). you will also be accountable for the product backlog (build, edit, and maintain) and prioritization, for solution requirements through user stories to meet business needs and user experience
You will act as a bridge between business stakeholders and product teams. You will work closely with our capability area to prioritize product backlog. You need to be a good communicator to inspire and give direction to the team and stakeholders.
You will report to the Digital Product Area Manager, in this role, you will partner with your colleagues, take the needs, and demands, and turn them into business Solutions. Represent the needs of the IKEA stakeholder community, the voice of the users, towards the team to ensure maximum value.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. we will interview candidates continuously, so please do not hesitate to apply. For questions about the recruitment process can be answered by aorui.pu1@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, supply, and certain industry activities.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development. Ersättning
