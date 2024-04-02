Digital Platform Leader
2024-04-02
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent us as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs. We are now looking for Digital Platform Leader in product area of Sales & Operational Planning, Supply Chain Planning Development within SCD
Job Description
As Digital Platform Leader (DPL), you will be fulfilling the needs of the connected Products and also to ensure efficiency, security and shared capabilities of a platform.
If this is what you have been seeking, continue reading and reflect in your application how you, with your experience, knowledge, motivation, and capabilities will contribute and grow into a digital platform leader working in an Agile environment.
As a DPL you will be Responsible to set the platform vision with a clear roadmap, ensuring it aligns with digital product roadmap ambitions. You will also be responsible for overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of a software or technology platform which includes managing user accounts and accesses and ensuring that the platform is running smoothly.
You will also work with following:
Accountable for the platform backlog (build, edit and maintain) and to clearly communicate the backlog to products and other stakeholders.
Accountable for platform prioritization based on needs from various products and release needs.
Comply with relevant frameworks and standards.
Responsible for the composition and operational functioning of the digital platform team
Accountable for digital platform release plan, communication and setting of expectations for delivery of new features and functionalities.
Responsible for managing key stakeholder engagement (e.g. developers, suppliers)
Responsible for securing that the digital platforms are efficient and simple for the products and developers, controlling the costs and giving input to the overall budget.
Responsible to manage dependencies and blockers, improving digital platform delivery capabilities.
Gather insights to understand and empathize with the products and developers' reality.
Identify and create measures of success to understand how the platform achieves desired outcomes.
You will be mainly working on a platform that supports Sales & Operational Planning Digital Products within Supply Chain Planning Development. Currently it will be supporting the IKEA home build application, however we are looking to replace it with standard ERP application based on the business needs.
Qualifications
Do you have good communication skills, embrace change, highly adaptable, self-driven leader, capability to learn new skills and a team player?
We offer a challenging role in a constant changing and global environment, you will be able to drive and strongly influence the future in the assigned Digital Products/Platforms.
To be successful in this role you need to have:
Extensive knowledge of current and latest technology landscapes and how they can improve value for the developers.
Extensive knowledge of relevant business context, IKEA strategies, processes and the digital landscape.
Extensive knowledge of the market/area within which the digital platform will be deployed and used.
Bring a data-driven approach to decision making, both in day-to-day management and in making strategic trade-offs.
Familiar with Agile principles and ways of working
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
Apply as soon possible but no later than 16th of April, 2024.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Ellinor Asschier at ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
. For more information about the position, please contact Srinivas Gajjala at Srinivas.gajjala1@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
