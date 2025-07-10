Digital Merchandising Manager
2025-07-10
About TOTEME
TOTEME is a fashion house rooted in Swedish sensibilities, modern aspirations and the notion of style. With an appreciation for women's many roles and how pieces are worn in practice, we create emblematic designs with an emphasis on materiality and shape. Representing a direct and decisive way of dressing, the collections are contextualized in curated edits, visuals and spaces. The company is rooted in values that promote the wellbeing of people, animals, and the planet.
TOTEME was founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From the atelier in Stockholm, we create collections spanning ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories and jewelry.
The role
TOTEME is looking for a Digital Merchandising Manager to join our team full-time in Stockholm. In this global role, you'll lead the online merchandising strategy across toteme.com, the TOTEME app, marketplaces, and affiliate channels, ensuring a brand-aligned, high-performing and compelling experience that drives conversions, sell-through, and minimizes returns. You'll oversee the commercial calendar across owned channels, collaborating with key internal teams, and manage a small team of merchandisers and coordinators. This role reports to the Head of E-commerce.
Responsibilities
Lead the global online merchandising strategy, setting direction and overseeing execution across toteme.com, marketplaces, and affiliates.
Establish and own the global commercial calendar, ensuring local adaptation and cross-functional alignment with brand, marketing, planning, and supply chain teams.
Plan and execute product and collection launches for own online channels, ensuring timely, accurate execution in collaboration with internal teams.
Own global product management for toteme.com and marketplaces, including buying coordination, product categorization, assortment visibility, markdown management and localisation efforts.
Monitor and analyze product, site, and customer performance on a regular basis, translating insights into actionable merchandising strategies and long-term improvements.
Partner with the e-commerce product team and external partners to develop and optimize site features and functionality that support growth.
Collaborate with CRM, brand and marketing teams to secure increasingly personalized customer experiences online and in marketing and communications.
Lead the A/B testing agenda for merchandising and optimization in collaboration with e-commerce product team and other stakeholders to secure an increasingly competitive online experience.
Oversee inventory and stock flow, coordinating with buying, planning, and marketing teams to align supply with commercial strategy and brand storytelling.
Support sales budgeting and forecasting.
Participate in and contribute to TOTEME's social and environmental sustainability strategy.
Your profile
5+ years of experience in a similar role within e-commerce, ideally in luxury or premium fashion.
Deep understanding of luxury customer behavior and the merchandising levers that drive performance.
Proven leadership experience with the ability to mentor and guide a team.
Hands-on experience with global marketplaces and an understanding of their dynamics.
Advanced Excel skills; proficiency with Shopify and Google Analytics.
Experience working across international markets (US, EMEA, APAC, South Korea), both within owned channels and with partners, is a plus.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
About You
Commercially minded, with strong analytical skills and a passion for turning data into actionable insights.
Clear communicator who builds strong cross-functional relationships with confidence and ease.
Detail-oriented and organized, with a structured mindset and a passion for continuous improvement.
Independent and proactive, you lead initiatives from idea to execution while staying true to the brand.
Motivated by growth, you thrive in dynamic environments and take pride in supporting and developing others.
This is a full-time position based at TOTEME's headquarters in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
TOTEME has teams in Stockholm, London, and New York, as well as retail spaces across Europe, North America, and Asia. As a member of our dynamic, creative, and highly collaborative team, you will take part in exciting projects and milestones, evolving within your role as you contribute to the company's growth.
TOTEME stands for inclusivity and a sense of belonging in the workplace. We welcome all applicants and recruit on the basis of skills and experience.
By applying to this position I agree with TOTEME's privacy policy and to be contacted about future job opportunities for up to 2 years from the submission date.
