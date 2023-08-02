Digital Merchandiser/E-commerce Merchandiser to AB Lindex
2023-08-02
Are you a team-player with previous work experience within sales and retail? Do you have a strong passion for e-commerce and want to be part of an international retail company? We are now looking for a Digital Merchandiser to our head office, located in central Gothenburg.
Your role in our team. You are part of Lindex Global Sales organisation and you work in a department that is responsible for maximising the global sales and profitability in all Lindex sales channels, by a digital first mindset.
We understand that you want to know more about the role!
As Digital Merchandiser, you are responsible for maximized sales and profitability for related business areas by presenting the most commercial and inspiring digital experience for our customers. You are also responsible for increasing the conversion on Lindex.com by improving product findability. Your actions and priorities are driven by data. Here are some more examples of what's included in the role: optimize the assortment presentation, follow and analyse sales and implement actions and take ownership of the product flow to maximize sales on each product.
Is this you? To succeed in this role, you are customer focused and business-driven with analytical skills. You are used to work with data as the main driver of the priorities and actions taken in your role. Your attention to details and ability to organise and coordinate will be of great use in this position. You have great administrative skills and we see that you thrive in a position where you are expected to be self-going and self-driven, but also where you collaborate with others. You are comfortable in an ever-changing environment, that offers a lot of exciting challenges and you look forward to further develop your passion for e-commerce and retail. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Academic degree within Economics, Business Administration or similar
Work experience from e-commerce merchandising and worked with e-commerce related systems such as CMS, PIM and GA
Business analytical skills
Meritorious: knowledge in Power BI and excel
Swedish and English, both written and spoken
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match. We believe in flexibility, offering a hybrid work set-up meaning your primary work location is at our office in the heart of Gothenburg with the option to work remote when possible.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?
Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
