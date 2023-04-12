Digital Marketing for website and Amazon platform
We are looking for a digital marketing wizard that will evolve and expand our B2B website swedishnutra.com which targets EU countries and to be our amazon.se / amazon.de / amazon.it / amazon.co.uk / amazon.fr account manager where we have stock and sell.
This role is for the person that will evolve our B2B website swedishnutra.com by enhancing the customer experience, updating the website, increasing conversion, SEO and managing google adwords.
Besides this the person will be our amazon account manager. Keeping content up to date, checking analytics, stocks, and focused on increasing rank and sales.
This person is capable of taking responsibility and leading the project with most of the skills that are required because while this person will be working side by side with other digital marketers these colleagues will most often be working on the projects they themselves are responsible for. A designer will be at your disposal for website content etc.
If you have not worked with the amazon platform previously don't sweat it. But you need to be an expert and high performer when it comes to google adwords and evolving our b2b website and web presents.
Work place is Lodgatan 19, 21124, Malmö.
