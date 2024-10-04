Digital Expansion Specialist
Why we will love you
At Digital Expansion we lead, develop, and implement the digital vision and strategy for the establishment of new physical Customer Meeting Points and Fulfilment units, in both new and existing markets. We work in close collaboration with other teams and functions to ensure successful deployment of new units, aligned with the INGKA Expansion strategy.
We are transforming our way of working, and we believe that we will become stronger with your experience from working in agile teams, and your drive to always improve the everyday for our customers. We value someone that can challenge the current state and always prioritize the work based on what will generate the most value. You're good in creating and maintaining good relations and feel accountable for your actions. Entrepreneurship comes naturally for you.
To be successful as a Digital Expansion Specialist we believe that you have the following skills:
Strong ability to lead the end-to-end delivery, while driving change and innovation
Strong ability to inspire, influence, listen to, and collaborate successfully with a variety of stakeholders in a complex environment
High ability to work structured and systematically while organising work across different teams and partners
It is an advantage if you have previous experience from retail connected to digital tools and/or customer order fulfillment solutions / automated picking solutions
Experience in delivering digital solutions to co-workers, in a physical context
What you'll be doing day to day
As a Digital Expansion Specialist, you will daily secure that we deliver the digital solutions to new establishments. This will be done by leading and supporting teams, both locally and centrally, in all aspects related to technical delivery and IT implementation within the expansion initiatives. When applicable, you will perform assignments across time zones to facilitate collaboration with stakeholders. You will develop and improve the Digital implementation for Expansion initiatives, to provide value to the business and our customers.
In the role, you will ensure scope, alignment, and progress with all needed teams to secure the buildup of the expansion project. For all establishments you will identify, mitigate, and manage risks regarding the technical delivery. Finally, you will manage and lead communication with stakeholders relevant to the assignment or project.
Your responsibilities, among many, will be to:
Create the digital design for the new establishments, based on format standard templates to ensure consistency
Lead the Digital establishments together with a cross-functional team, and other parties required, and secure the end-to-end digital delivery
Continuously improve tools, processes, and ways of working
Build strong relationships and enable collaboration and knowledge sharing with involved stakeholders
Lead and secure test activities to safeguard the quality in the deliveries
Identify customer needs and apply the resulting insights to deliver successful outcomes for customers
Work with product and engineering teams to enable entrepreneurship and solve the pain points to ensure a seamless process for the end user
Together as a Team
We're a team of approximately 25 persons who lead and work with the expansion agenda within Group Digital. We've started our journey to become a product-oriented organization where we want to implement an agile mindset in everything we do, and we need your help to contribute to this journey. We believe in empowerment and collaboration and rely on hundreds of people across the organization to deliver the work. We're based in the south of Sweden, but a healthy amount of remote work is positive.
We're passionate in delivering new establishments to IKEA. Always with an improvement mindset that everything can be done even better. To find, together with colleagues outside of the team, solutions to challenges that can decrease costs, shorten lead times and give our customers more value is something that motivates us in our daily work.
We value teamwork and collaboration. We value teams and team members that self-organize to solve problems. We take pride in our Leadership that drives the expansion agenda within Group Digital, and other functions we work with. There's no better reward than getting great feedback from our customers in the countries. Så ansöker du
