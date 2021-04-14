Digital Designer - Growth - Klarna Bank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Klarna Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-14About KlarnaKlarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2005. Since then we've changed the banking industry forever. And now we're creating the world's smoothest shopping experience. We serve over 90 million consumers worldwide, and partner with 250,000 merchants - with a new merchant joining us every 8 minutes. Including some of the world's leading brands, such as H&M, ASOS, IKEA, Adidas, Samsung and Lufthansa. Our offices are spread over 17 different markets, hosted by 4000+ employees from 100+ nationalities.Who you areKlarna is looking for ambitious people with significant drive. You should be passionate about your work and enjoy a fast paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Klarna to the next level and should desire going above and beyond to produce world class designs.At Klarna we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent.Digital designers at Klarna are fundamental players in the strategy and conception of converting and lifecycle marketing assets. You will bring exceptional creative thought and well-crafted execution that shapes innovative brand experiences while constantly optimising for the desired outcome.What we offerWe offer you a diversely international working environment filled with talented, creative and intelligent colleagues. As part of the Consumer growth domains you will be working alongside other designers, copywriters, product marketeers, marketing managers, PR specialists, etc. As an employee at one of the fastest growing companies in online payments and e-commerce worldwide, you will play an important role in taking Klarna to the next level. If this sounds as exciting to you as it does to us, we look forward to hearing from you.What you will doWork from brief to optimise and adapt campaign material and asset production for multi-channel marketing, including social advertising, email, editorial articles, mobile app placements, and display bannersOwn the best practices for marketing and advertising channels, final asset delivery and ensure consistency within all channelsLead the work with channel owners on continuous multivariate testing and constantly learn from design performance to iterate and improve future designsWork with both internal and external channel specialists and brand specialists on long term strategyWork closely with copywriters, content creators, designers and teams and be a stakeholder for performance in overall campaign development.You should haveProven experience in conversion rate optimisation and thorough understanding of what design decisions are best for multi-channel marketing, including social advertising, email, editorial articles, mobile app placements, and display bannersAt least 3+ years of experience designing for marketing campaignsBonus points for experience working with retail, marketplaces, e-commerce platforms or digital media agenciesProven experience in A/B testing and multivariate testing is essentialYou have a firm understanding of User Experience (UX) & Design fundamentalsCollaboration skills. Our designers have the opportunity to work with experts in various fields and are expected to bring ideas to the tableArticulation skills. You present concepts and solutions clearly and effectively to internal stakeholdersA strong interest in how design affects user experienceA passion for what's next. Our designers have their eyes forward, bringing innovative techniques to how we communicate with audiencesAbility to work quickly without compromising quality or organisationA can-do attitude. Self-motivated problem solver, detail-oriented, dedication, positive attitude and flexibility. You get things doneExceptional English skills in written and oral communicationYou're familiar with Sketch & The Adobe Creative Suite to build out creative assets.How to applySend over a CV in English. We recommend you submit your application as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.NoteA portfolio is an essential element of the application for a Design role at Klarna. Applicants who do not supply a link or PDF with samples of their work can unfortunately not be considered.Klarna is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Please refrain from including your picture and age with your application.2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-10Klarna Bank ABSveavägen 4611134 STOCKHOLM5691121