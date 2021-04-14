Digital Designer - Growth - Klarna Bank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Digital Designer - Growth
Klarna Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
About Klarna
Klarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2005. Since then we've changed the banking industry forever. And now we're creating the world's smoothest shopping experience. We serve over 90 million consumers worldwide, and partner with 250,000 merchants - with a new merchant joining us every 8 minutes. Including some of the world's leading brands, such as H&M, ASOS, IKEA, Adidas, Samsung and Lufthansa. Our offices are spread over 17 different markets, hosted by 4000+ employees from 100+ nationalities.
Who you are
Klarna is looking for ambitious people with significant drive. You should be passionate about your work and enjoy a fast paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Klarna to the next level and should desire going above and beyond to produce world class designs.
At Klarna we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent.
Digital designers at Klarna are fundamental players in the strategy and conception of converting and lifecycle marketing assets. You will bring exceptional creative thought and well-crafted execution that shapes innovative brand experiences while constantly optimising for the desired outcome.
What we offer
We offer you a diversely international working environment filled with talented, creative and intelligent colleagues. As part of the Consumer growth domains you will be working alongside other designers, copywriters, product marketeers, marketing managers, PR specialists, etc. As an employee at one of the fastest growing companies in online payments and e-commerce worldwide, you will play an important role in taking Klarna to the next level. If this sounds as exciting to you as it does to us, we look forward to hearing from you.
What you will do
Work from brief to optimise and adapt campaign material and asset production for multi-channel marketing, including social advertising, email, editorial articles, mobile app placements, and display banners
Own the best practices for marketing and advertising channels, final asset delivery and ensure consistency within all channels
Lead the work with channel owners on continuous multivariate testing and constantly learn from design performance to iterate and improve future designs
Work with both internal and external channel specialists and brand specialists on long term strategy
Work closely with copywriters, content creators, designers and teams and be a stakeholder for performance in overall campaign development.
You should have
Proven experience in conversion rate optimisation and thorough understanding of what design decisions are best for multi-channel marketing, including social advertising, email, editorial articles, mobile app placements, and display banners
At least 3+ years of experience designing for marketing campaigns
Bonus points for experience working with retail, marketplaces, e-commerce platforms or digital media agencies
Proven experience in A/B testing and multivariate testing is essential
You have a firm understanding of User Experience (UX) & Design fundamentals
Collaboration skills. Our designers have the opportunity to work with experts in various fields and are expected to bring ideas to the table
Articulation skills. You present concepts and solutions clearly and effectively to internal stakeholders
A strong interest in how design affects user experience
A passion for what's next. Our designers have their eyes forward, bringing innovative techniques to how we communicate with audiences
Ability to work quickly without compromising quality or organisation
A can-do attitude. Self-motivated problem solver, detail-oriented, dedication, positive attitude and flexibility. You get things done
Exceptional English skills in written and oral communication
You're familiar with Sketch & The Adobe Creative Suite to build out creative assets.
How to apply
Send over a CV in English. We recommend you submit your application as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
Note
A portfolio is an essential element of the application for a Design role at Klarna. Applicants who do not supply a link or PDF with samples of their work can unfortunately not be considered.
Klarna is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Please refrain from including your picture and age with your application.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Adress
Klarna Bank AB
Sveavägen 46
11134 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5691121
