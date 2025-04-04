Digital Customer Success Manager
2025-04-04
About us
Soundtrack is a B2B scale-up company providing music streaming services for businesses. We serve small customers like the café around the corner, and much bigger brands like Joe & the Juice, Toni & Guy and TAG Heuer. On the inside, we're a bunch of talented, motivated and humble designers, engineers and music experts. We believe in product-led growth, where the product is the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion.
The Role
As a Digital CSM, you'll be responsible for Soundtrack's high-volume customer segment, which is also by far our largest. Given the scale of this portfolio, you'll primarily work with one-to-many communication, automation tools, and a highly scalable approach. You will support post-sales engagement by identifying customer needs, tracking their progress toward achieving their desired outcomes, and providing timely, data-driven interventions and human touch.
This is a brand-new role at Soundtrack, giving you the unique opportunity to shape processes from the ground up and make a real, lasting impact on our business. You'll have a dynamic mix of responsibilities, analyzing data, crafting engaging communication, and managing customer interactions.
Reporting to the Director of Customer Success, you'll be part of a talented, cross-functional team with expertise spanning customer success, engineering, and partnerships, offering plenty of opportunities to learn, collaborate, and grow. Responsibilities
Manage a large set of customers and drive adoption, expansion and retention by using a one-to-many communication approach
Define metrics and establish continuous tracking and performance visibility
Analyse and segment the customer base to test new approaches and implement scalable solutions
Leverage customer insights and data to create strategies to improve KPIs
Build automations and manage content for communication
Manage human touch by helping customers through the customer journey, to ensure a short time to value and a successful adoption of Soundtrack's product and services
Close collaboration with internal teams and align the right resources to achieve desired results
Be part of, and drive, internal projects that support customer experience and scalability, e.g. customer cases and process optimisation
About You
You're driven and entrepreneurial, yet you thrive in a collaborative team environment. We're always looking to work with people who can adapt to constant change, prioritize what's important, stay humble, open, friendly, curious and with a passion for details.
You are probably not a stranger to describing yourself as:
Customer oriented, technically skilled and enjoy working with products
Experimental mindset and not afraid of testing new things
Interested in how to drive scalability and user experience using digital tools, automations and AI
Comfortable with prioritising and driving projects from start to finish with several stakeholders
Thrive in a fast-paced environment
Able to work independently, take initiatives and plan your own time while also wanting to succeed as a team
Requirements
Experience from working as a Digital Customer Success Manager or similar, preferably in a SaaS business (B2B or B2C)
Strong technical and analytical skills and able to work with large data sets
Familiar with CRM tools like Hubspot, Salesforce or Intercom and Data analysis tools like Mixpanel or Tableau
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken. Any additional language is a bonus.
Results-driven, proactive and good at managing expectations
Bachelors degree in economics, business administration, engineering or other relevant field
You are located in Sweden.
Employee Benefits
You have the freedom to decide where you work the best with our Work From Anywhere program with a one-off setup bonus included
Generous pension plan
Yearly budget for health, wellness and personal development
Laptop and mobile phone of your choice with included cellular subscription.
Regular social activities such as team events, meet ups, after works and off-sites
Daily breakfast served at the office
If you have any questions about the position or need to reach out, get in touch with [hiring_manager] at [contact_info]. Please note that we only accept applications submitted via our career page and do not accept applications by email.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soundtrack Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556922-0014), https://www.soundtrackyourbrand.com Kontakt
Douglas Holmér douglas.holmer@soundtrack.io Jobbnummer
9267941