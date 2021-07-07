Digital Creative Strategist (Strategist) - Precis Digital AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
Digital Creative Strategist (Strategist)
Precis Digital AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
We are looking for a Digital Creative Strategist to join our Stockholm office!
Over the last nine years, Precis has grown to be one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Europe. Based in the Nordics and London, we have helped our clients to succeed online by offering a wide range of services within digital marketing, analytics, data, and technology. In 2019, we developed further in our quest to master digital advertising by introducing creative services to the Precis offering.
The role of the Digital Creative Strategist is to bridge the gap between marketing operations and creative, building a strong affinity for both sides, and ensuring integrated creative processes. You will drive projects with art directors, designers, digital specialists and data advisors to help diagnose client business problems and develop insights-driven creative solutions.
We are looking for curious, creative thinkers with solid project management skills and solutions-oriented mindsets. We believe you are a collaborative individual with a knack for seeing the big picture and connecting the dots along the way. As a Digital Creative Strategist, you are an excellent storyteller that is skilled in translating data insights into digital-first creatives. The ideal candidate has deep knowledge of ad creatives across visual channels such as Facebook, Display, YouTube, Snapchat, etc.
All in all, this role is passionate about challenging traditional creative processes and helping Precis shape the future of creative in digital marketing.
Tasks & responsibilities
Craft insights-based creative strategies that meet client business objectives and KPIs
Develop and maintain creative testing frameworks, encouraging an active and iterative approach to strategy and client development
Produce creative briefs in accordance with testing roadmaps and clients plans
Bridge the gap between multidisciplinary teams (e.g. Art Directors, Designers, Digital Specialists, Channel Leads, Data Advisors, etc.) to find solutions for our clients that alleviate creative challenges and improve advertising performance
Maintain a "helicopter" view of project plans and production progress, ensuring realistic yet ambitious timelines are made
Perform creative audits through performance analysis, competitive research and trend monitoring
Present strategic solutions and creative ideas to clients and internal teams in a digestible and compelling way
Utilize data and insights to inspire future strategies and optimize existing campaigns
Proactively stay up-to-date with digital trends, platforms, tools, and processes
Advocate for digital creative and help to integrate it into everyday working methodology at Precis through contributions that continuously improve internal processes, guidelines and best practices
Key qualifications
Proven experience in a creative strategy, planning or related position in a fast-paced, digital-first media environment
Impressive knowledge of visual advertising platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Programmatic, Google App Campaigns, Snapchat, etc.
Strong project management experience with the ability to meet tight deadlines while working across multiple projects, teams, and disciplines simultaneously
Extensive experience with creative testing frameworks and processes
Ability to think critically and translate data insights into consumer stories and digital strategies
Proficient in presentation software, spreadsheets, analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics) and experience creating reports highlighting trends and extracting insights
Professional experience pitching and presenting creative ideas in a digestible and compelling way
Hands-on attitude and willingness to push out-of-the-box thinking on all work
Our preferred qualifications are a welcome addition but not a requirement to apply. We believe that excellent people can come from a range of backgrounds and we value diversity.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-19
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-19
Adress
Precis Digital AB
Åsögatan 121
11624 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5852996
