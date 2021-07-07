Digital Creative Strategist (Strategist) - Precis Digital AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm

We are looking for a Digital Creative Strategist to join our Stockholm office!Over the last nine years, Precis has grown to be one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Europe. Based in the Nordics and London, we have helped our clients to succeed online by offering a wide range of services within digital marketing, analytics, data, and technology. In 2019, we developed further in our quest to master digital advertising by introducing creative services to the Precis offering.The role of the Digital Creative Strategist is to bridge the gap between marketing operations and creative, building a strong affinity for both sides, and ensuring integrated creative processes. You will drive projects with art directors, designers, digital specialists and data advisors to help diagnose client business problems and develop insights-driven creative solutions.We are looking for curious, creative thinkers with solid project management skills and solutions-oriented mindsets. We believe you are a collaborative individual with a knack for seeing the big picture and connecting the dots along the way. As a Digital Creative Strategist, you are an excellent storyteller that is skilled in translating data insights into digital-first creatives. The ideal candidate has deep knowledge of ad creatives across visual channels such as Facebook, Display, YouTube, Snapchat, etc.All in all, this role is passionate about challenging traditional creative processes and helping Precis shape the future of creative in digital marketing.Tasks & responsibilitiesCraft insights-based creative strategies that meet client business objectives and KPIsDevelop and maintain creative testing frameworks, encouraging an active and iterative approach to strategy and client developmentProduce creative briefs in accordance with testing roadmaps and clients plansBridge the gap between multidisciplinary teams (e.g. Art Directors, Designers, Digital Specialists, Channel Leads, Data Advisors, etc.) to find solutions for our clients that alleviate creative challenges and improve advertising performanceMaintain a "helicopter" view of project plans and production progress, ensuring realistic yet ambitious timelines are madePerform creative audits through performance analysis, competitive research and trend monitoringPresent strategic solutions and creative ideas to clients and internal teams in a digestible and compelling wayUtilize data and insights to inspire future strategies and optimize existing campaignsProactively stay up-to-date with digital trends, platforms, tools, and processesAdvocate for digital creative and help to integrate it into everyday working methodology at Precis through contributions that continuously improve internal processes, guidelines and best practicesKey qualificationsProven experience in a creative strategy, planning or related position in a fast-paced, digital-first media environmentImpressive knowledge of visual advertising platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Programmatic, Google App Campaigns, Snapchat, etc.Strong project management experience with the ability to meet tight deadlines while working across multiple projects, teams, and disciplines simultaneouslyExtensive experience with creative testing frameworks and processesAbility to think critically and translate data insights into consumer stories and digital strategiesProficient in presentation software, spreadsheets, analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics) and experience creating reports highlighting trends and extracting insightsProfessional experience pitching and presenting creative ideas in a digestible and compelling wayHands-on attitude and willingness to push out-of-the-box thinking on all workOur preferred qualifications are a welcome addition but not a requirement to apply. We believe that excellent people can come from a range of backgrounds and we value diversity.